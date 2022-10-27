College GameDay in for an experience

Unlike the majority of football fans, I prefer college football to the NFL. Obviously the play is better when played by professionals, however I prefer almost everything else about the college game.

Because of the constant turnover in college athletics, fandom is based almost exclusively on team support as opposed to following a player. There is more history, rivalry and traditions in college football than the NFL, and I dig that kind of stuff because I’m a bit of a dork.

I love the game of football, but I have come to truly appreciate everything else the game provides and surrounds itself with. Tailgating, marching bands, cheerleaders, food and beverages, yelling and cheering, high fiving strangers and mascots are just a few of the things I believe college football does better than the NFL.

While I don’t get to go to games nearly as often as I would like, one of my favorite things about college football has become watching College GameDay on Saturday mornings.

I’m not here to talk about what a legend and treasure Lee Corso is or how I wish they would have let me remember him for how he was as opposed to how he is. I appreciate him.

Nor am I here to talk about whether the tension between David Pollack and Pat McAfee is real or if it’s based on Pollack paying his media dues through the years and being usurped when McAfee navigated the media business in a unique way and became much more popular, much more quickly than most. That’s simply reckless speculation.

I wanted to discuss the exciting news that the College GameDay crew would be visiting Jackson State and enjoying football at an HBCU. I am eager to see their reaction to the experience.

It’s worth noting that the on-air talent within College GameDay is, unlike HBCUs, not historically black with the exception of Desmond Howard, who went to college at Michigan. I’m not sure how much HBCU experience these gentlemen have.

Having attended an HBCU and having had the pleasure of going to games across several campuses, I know the experience can be different from a non-HBCU game day. Here are just a few examples.

College GameDay likes to show the food being made at various tailgates across the country and the food at an HBCU tailgate does not disappoint, but the focus needs to be different.

If you are at the Texas vs. Oklahoma tailgate, it will feature steaks, ribs and brisket or if it’s Florida vs. Georgia they will be grilling gator and hotdogs. It’s all about the meat.

If you are eating at an HBCU tailgate, in my experience, I would strongly encourage you to get some meat but know the sides and dessert is the best part. The main course or meat options will be delicious, but it’s the other food that will make you salivate years later just thinking and writing about it.

I’ve seen a lot less cornhole and a lot more card tables at HBCU tailgates. It’s normally spades or dominoes, but if you don’t have your regular partner with you, just watch.

I’ve often heard that there are two Americas and both Americas know about the halftime show at an HBCU, but not everyone knows about the option of following the bands to witness the third-quarter or post game Drumline showdown.

Back in the day at ECSU, this would be done behind the visiting side bleachers and usually during the third quarter. When I was in college, it was far more entertaining than the game.

I don’t know how the tailgating experience will be at Jackson State, but if it’s anything like the other HBCU tailgates I have had the pleasure of experiencing, I think we will all be in for a treat.