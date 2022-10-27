Being Edentonian...

Last week, I drove up to Johnstown, Pennsylvania, for my once-a-month in-person lecture. All the other weeks are on Zoom. But, I go up on a monthly basis to prove to my students and the staff that I am indeed a real person and not just an internet construct.

The trip was like a dive into Fall. The start down here was all green, with a few hints of amber and scarlet here and there. But the green, as we summer-lovers must admit, has turned away from its Spring undertones of indigo and has taken on the burnished copper of Fall.

Just gaze into an October deciduous leaf, still clinging to green: it’s not the same as May.

The first stop was Richmond. Green was already on the run. Reds and yellows were speckled like Seurat on the rolling hills. The hunt country around Sky Meadows and Winchester gleamed in golden expectancy of Autumn.

Then in Pennsylvania, the Fall was in full leaf.

My little black Cruze wended her way through the lovely hills of the Laurel Highlands, my teenage haunts. Autumn couldn’t look finer.

It was home, but not home.

An old high school friend of mine pointed at the space heater I was lugging up to my little room in the top floor of my mother’s A-frame.

“You never used to need that. You’ve gone soft.”

“Yes,” I said, “my thermostat’s changed. I don’t do short-sleeves in the fifties anymore.”

But then he really complained: “All you talk about is Edenton.”

“Wait,” I protest, “there’s other stuff.”

“Yes, but all your pictures are of your dahlias, roses, second growing seasons, beautiful bay-side photos of the Sound …”

“... and that cypress offshore from, what do you call it? The Barker House? Always that cypress.”

Clearly, he was suffering from the fact that there are no cypresses standing in water in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

“And please do not send any more shots of the sun setting over the Sound.”

It is hard not to. Because, as all Edentonians know, the Sound sunset is like the pearly gates.

I did not apologize for being Edentonian. I’m not sorry that I’ve left the fields of hay baling in Summer, and snow-drifts mounded up like waves in Winter. I like visiting where I came from, but I’m glad I’ve got a different home to go home to.

Home. Driving along Haughton Road at sunrise, smack dab in the middle of endless fields, I said, to no one in particular but to everyone: “I like this place.”

I like that I can raise my index finger from the driver’s wheel, and the oncoming pickup truck will wave right back. I can walk down the sidewalk on any day and find someone I know, and if I don’t know them, we can smile and greet and everyone will think that’s the most natural thing to do in the world. No one need be a stranger long here.

I like knowing that we can have all sorts of differences but still find it possible to live in one town. We can be Republican and Democrat and Independent and even Something Else, but still be friends in Food Lion. We can be many Christian denominations and other religions and even no religion at all and still show hospitality, dignity, and sympathy.

Last Wednesday, my fellow Weeders at the Cupola House thinned out an overly populated metropolis of irises. We laid them out on the Water Street curb. It was more than heartwarming to see several passersby stop: they picked up a few bulbs and took them back home. Cupola House flowers will flourish a few blocks away, a few miles away, still in the same warm earth.

I thought of my Somerset friend, shivering up north. He’s long stopped worrying about gardens: down here, we worry about gardens all year long. And I thought about all the differences (and the getting used to differences) of moving down here from up there.

It’s more than learning that peanuts are not nuts but legumes. Or that those gnarly knobs that stick up from the water are cypress knees that provide oxygen to the tree (because swamp water is oxygen-poor) – and yes, I know there’s a debate about this very issue, but I still like this explanation.

In Edenton, there is a commitment called for. It’s not a demand. More like a gentle persuasion.

Being Edentonian, I believe, is answering to a call to history and the land. There’s a duty, dare I say it, to “internalize” the history of all Edenton’s people over time, to make it your own story to tell, to share freely as a docent or at your dinner table.

A few Mondays ago Attorney Sambo Dixon gave an Armchair Traveller presentation at the library. He showed slides and spoke on the goings on at Hayes Plantation. He emphasized a clear theme: this historic, most beautiful house, along with its expansive grounds and other structures, is meant for the whole community.

This is exactly like the sharing of Cupola House flowers: this at Hayes is also a sharing of history and beauty. With everyone and anyone.

A community beach. Community biking trails, kayaks, sailing. But best of all, community history and beauty.

There’s an obligation that Beauty lays on our soul – an obligation to care and remember. The beauty of this town and county, especially in the loveliest Autumn, is a beguilement.

So be beguiled.