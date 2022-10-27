But it's just Octoberrr...

“So what’s with the Christmas music?” My wife knows me to have a more-bah-humbug-than-thou attitude. So she was rather surprised to hear me straining to squeeze out a few strains of Yuletide euphony. I was testing some different rhythms for “Jingle Bells” but it sounded more like I just knocked the sleigh off its runners before it got to the drifted bank.

It hasn’t even been cold enough yet for anyone to say “Brr!” We didn’t even have a Septemberrr, it was just an unseasonably warm “Septem.” And yet there I was, caught red-(and green)-handed, test-driving carols in early October.

Still, I had an answer. “Some venues are booking for December already. And you have to learn the songs before you attempt to play them in front of real people.”

Being merciful, at first she let it pass that I had implied that she is not numbered among the “real people.” Yet revenge was swift. “Okay ... I guess I’ll start decorating, then.”

“Noooooo!” But it was too late. She had already headed for the closet where we store the aluminum tree. When fully loaded, it could knock out radio transmissions from planes flying overhead and even a few satellites in lower orbits. In vain I muttered, “I really believe you are a real person,” but it was too late. The die was cast, and I was already about to die from pre-holiday anxiety.

The controversy began years ago when I used to sing in a church choir. It was at an August rehearsal of my first year with them. And there she was! The choir director was handing out Christmas music! “It’s still summer!” I muttered just quiet enough for the director not to hear. The others just smiled knowingly. They were seasoned veterans of “’tis the season.” One finally broke the code of silence that decrees “We live to jerk the new guy’s chain by withholding valuable information.”

But the oldest man in the choir was also the most merciful and after a few moments, chose not to leave me hanging: “We always start on the Christmas cantata in August.”

“You gotta be kidding!” But no one made a verbal response. Still, it’s amazing how a group of singers can somehow whisper “Just wait ...” with silent smiles of faux-angelic patience.

You know where this is going. The night of the cantata as we put on our choir robes, the old man nudged me. “Do you know your part?”

“Umm, no, not really.”

He smiled like he was finally getting to deliver the punch line of a joke whose build-up had lasted for months. “Neither do I. None of us do. That’s why we start in August.”

“Why doesn’t someone tell the choir director that we’re still not ready?”

“Do you want to start in July?”

“Oh … never mind.”

So I have a long history of mixed feelings about when in the year to start the Christmas-ization of western civilization. Of course, I don’t think I am alone in this.

And, sometimes things get better. The aluminum tree with which my wife threatened me ... well, it turned out to be not so bad. The visual assault of red and green overkill from which I had flinched ... well, that never happened.

Instead she chose lights with a warm orange glow, evoking notions of pumpkins, autumn leaves, and football games that never end. And she put up a banner that fluttered outside in the cool autumnal breeze, declaring to any who hadn’t noticed “It’s fall, y’all!” I love it when fabric decorations address me in my native language.

And, whatever the discomfort, it won’t last long. The months fly by like tiny reindeer with a gargantuan global task. Pretty soon it will be Dec. 26 again. Choir directors everywhere will be collapsing into their La-Z-Boys when it’s all over. I can hear them muttering now: “I don’t’ want to hear one more word about Christmas!

“ … until August.”