Spear heading to state championships

EDENTON - High School tennis is a sport that takes six individuals scores/performance that is then collaborated as a team effort.

The sport also allows those individuals to qualify and compete solely for themselves while representing their respective schools.

John A. Holmes Aces’ Ellie Spear is that individual. She has shown throughout the seasons that she can hold her own and then drop her accomplishments into the team bucket as the scores represent the team as a whole.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has allowed lone players to compete as individuals, to include double contenders.

Spear has been the No. 1 singles player for the Aces the entire 2022 season. But her humble carefree demeanor off the court would never lead you to believe that she was the boss and go to “racketeer” for the Aces.

Spear started her road to the states debut by being successful during the season and was able to qualify several weeks ago at Northeastern High School.

This past weekend at Greene Central High School, Spear validated her presence at the East Regional Tennis Championship and showed great valor in the championship game that went to a third set tiebreaker.

“It took a lot of determination to get through one of the most difficult matches I have ever played,” shared Spear.

“I refused to lose and pushed myself to finish that third set. Anna is a great player, and when we play I think it brings out my best,” concluded Spear.

That best has earned Spear the right to compete in the State Singles Championship this Friday and Saturday in Holly Springs.

Ellie Spear scores at the regionals were:

Round One: 6-0, 6-1 over Laura C. Wolf (East Carteret)

Round Two: 6-0, 6-2 over D. Davis (Goldsboro)

Championship Match: 6-2, 0-6, 7-6 (4), over Anna Medlin (Greene Central).

“A great tournament this past weekend. Good competition both days. Culminated with an absolutely fantastic final between Ellie and Anna Medlin from Greene Central in a rematch of last year’s regional final,” said Holmes Coach and Spear’s dad, Nelson Spear.

“Both players played outstanding,” he continued. “Ellie somehow found a way to come up with some huge points in the tiebreaker to secure the win. The opposing coach told me the last two points of the tiebreaker were some of the best points he had ever seen in high school girls tennis, and I completely agree.

“Back-to-back regional singles champion, and earned one of four number one seeds going into the state tournament this weekend. I’m looking forward to seeing Ellie compete with some of the best players in the state this weekend,” he closed.