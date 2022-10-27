ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Kadesh to undergo bat remediation

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

There are bats in the belfry at Kadesh Church this Halloween season.

Perhaps the biggest impediment to the start of renovation work on the historic African American church is the structure’s ongoing bat infestation. The resulting waste – deemed highly toxic and unsafe by OSHA and environmental regulators – has caused delays for restoration progress.

The church had previously fallen into disrepair and inoccupancy after Hurricane Isabel stormed across Edenton nearly 20 years ago.

During the annual meeting of the Edenton Historical Commission last Thursday, Executive Director Robert Leath updated commissioners on the status of the rather batty situation.

Leath explained that a company from Raleigh has been contracted to venture to Edenton and perform cleaning work on the interior. Bat waste will be vacuumed and the floors will be scrubbed and sanitized, all under the wary eye of contractors in hazmat suits.

To rid the church of its current pest issue, one-way netting devices will be installed along the exterior to ensure that once bats fly out of the building, they cannot fly back in. The bats cannot be exterminated because all bat species in North Carolina are protected (nongame).

Triangle Wildlife Removal and Pest Control, Inc. will be performing the cleanup, set to begin this week.

Don Faircloth of Edenton Construction, one of the spearheads of the Kadesh project, said that the entire cleaning process may take up to two weeks but could not nail down a definitive ETA as of yet.

Once the cleanup is complete and the work site is OSHA-cleared, restoration work can begin.

It is hoped that by Halloween, Kadesh’s bats will have moved onto a new haunt in Edenton without any impacts to their local population.

