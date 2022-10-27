ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Albemarle Boats nets $150k

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Albemarle Boats of Edenton was one of several recipients of rural investment grants – ultimately awarding $150,000 to the company to expand its facility and create jobs.

The company, which manufactures offshore sport fishing boats, will add 19,800 square feet to the existing facility, creating 21 new jobs, with an investment of $2,126,000.

“Albemarle Boats is excited about the N.C. Commerce grant and our future facility expansion,” said General Manager Burch Perry. “We plan to increase the footprint of our manufacturing space to better accommodate our new 53 line and make room for the construction of future models. Our plans also include the addition of twenty-one employees in 2023.”

Speaking on behalf of Edenton, Town Manager Corey Gooden was also pleased with the news.

“On behalf of the town of Edenton’s mayor, council and administration, I am very excited about the growth and expansion opportunity for Albemarle Boats,” Gooden said. “Town staff has worked very hard with the [N.C.] Department of Commerce and Albemarle Boats to continue their great progress and to be a proud sponsor of the award they received from the Governor.”

Gooden explained that Albemarle Boat’s award is representative of what the community can do by cooperating.

“We want nothing but the best for all of our businesses and the workforce that they employ. This marks another great success of what our community can accomplish together,” Gooden said.

In summary, the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) approved 17 grant requests to local governments totaling $5,710,255. The requests include commitments to create a total of 1,382 jobs, 1,097 of which were previously announced. The public investment in these projects involved more than $5 billion in private investment.

“Investments in rural North Carolina have a positive impact on our state’s overall success,” said Gov. Cooper. “These grants help communities prepare to attract investments that create good jobs, improve the quality of life of the residents, and boost local economies.”

