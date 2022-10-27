ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Chowan Senior Center offers meals

Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

The Chowan Senior Center offers lunches for seniors age 60 and older for $1 per meal, Monday through Friday for its members.

Membership is also free for all Chowan senior residents. The senior center is located at 204 Church Street in Edenton.

Friday, Oct. 28

Beef tips with gravy, spinach, brown rice, wheat roll, peaches, milk

Monday, Oct. 31

Salisbury Steak with gravy, peas, carrots, pineapple, mashed potatoes with gravy, roll, apple crisp, milk

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Chicken salad, three bean salad, fresh orange, macaroni salad, crackers, Jello, milk

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Baked ham, cabbage, pear, sweet potato with marshmallows, roll, milk

Thursday, Nov. 3

Turkey sandwich with cheese, garden salad, fruit cocktail, wheat bread, cake, milk

Friday, Nov. 4

Oven fried chicken, pears, garden peas, buttered potato with sour cream, wheat roll, cookie, milk

The CSC also handles the Meals on Wheels program for shut-ins.

For more information call 252-482-2242..

Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

