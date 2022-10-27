With elections less than two weeks away, most American voters have made up their minds and largely ignore media ads aimed at the undecideds. We will soon be relieved of the incessant mudslinging and the disingenuous posturing by so many whose sole interest is in the power of office.

Optimists have faith in the electoral system’s ability to deliver a verdict that reflects the will of the people, while cynics can be forgiven for doubting that replacing one set of venal politicians with another will result in an end to corruption in Washington.

Preoccupation with our elections, however, should not blind us to serious developments in the rest of the world. North Korea lobs missiles over Japan; China threatens invasion of Taiwan; India plays footsies with Russia; Saudi Arabia thumbs its nose at President Biden; a flood of Biblical proportions in Nigeria portends famine for millions; Europeans resort to gathering wood to heat their homes this winter; and the war in Ukraine goes on and on.

But don’t forget Iran. Those are Iranian suicide drones crashing into Ukrainian cities, and those are Iranians in Crimea teaching Russians how to guide them. It won’t be long before Iran begins supplying Russia with cruise and ballistic missiles as well.

Not satisfied with arming terrorists in Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza and the Houthis in Yemen, Iran is expanding its influence outside the Middle East.

Its support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine signals that it is joining China, North Korea, as well as Russia in forming a bloc of nations willing to do battle with the United States and NATO to achieve world dominance.

Worse, every member but Iran is armed with a nuclear arsenal, and Iran will soon have its own, in spite of Biden’s hopeless dream of reviving Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power.

Most embarrassing of all is Biden’s reliance on Russia to negotiate on our behalf, because Iran has such contempt for the Great Satan, it will not sit at the same table with us.

To obtain an agreement that guarantees nothing, Biden is willing to lift sanctions against Iran and free up billions of dollars that Iran will use to export terrorism and fund Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Saudi Arabia’s mortal enemy.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Ayatollah is persecuting his own people for violating the hijab, Iran’s strict religious dress code. A month ago, the morality police arrested a schoolgirl named Jina Amini for refusing to cover her hair.

When she was tortured and then killed while in custody, protests erupted all over the country. Police responded with a violent crackdown resulting in over 200 protestors killed and thousands imprisoned.

As the leader of the free world, President Biden could have issued a strong statement making it clear that America stands with the Iranian people; he could have condemned the regime in the strongest possible terms for murdering and jailing its citizens; and he could have backed up his words by ending the JCPOA negotiations. Instead, he made a token gesture by expressing his grave concern for the student protestors’ rights.

In 2009, President Obama, committed to saving his flawed JCPOA, failed to support the Iranian people’s Green Revolution, which might have succeeded in overthrowing Iran’s teeterring regime.

President Biden is now repeating the same cowardly mistake. Regardless of the outcome of our elections, history may well remember 2022 as the year Biden had a chance to prevent Iran from joining America’s nuclear-armed enemies in a new Axis of Evil. And blew it.