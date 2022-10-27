ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Yacht club awarded in regatta

By Staff Reports
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xJ1H_0ioG3ZmS00

Edenton Yacht Club returned from the recent Albemarle Sound Sailing Association’s annual regatta with three trophies of the nine awarded.

Four yacht clubs — from Edenton, Hertford, Elizabeth City and Kill Devil Hills — and 22 sailboats attended the regatta at Albemarle Plantation for three days of racing in excellent winds and weather across Oct. 6-9.

Five EYC boats sailed 25 miles to participate: Cygnet (skipper Brian Fitzsimons), Sailing Shoes (Ken Attkisson), Ember (Dan Bohl/John Sams), Barbara Jean III (Gil Burroughs), and Highland Fox (J.D. Brewton.)

Cygnet placed first in class while Ember and Sailing Shoes returned with second place trophies in their classes.

EYC promotes recreational boating in Edenton Bay with activities for sailboats, power boats, kayaks, canoes, and sunfish (small sailboats).

The club conducts races and cruises to destinations around the Albemarle Sound and is always looking for new members who love to be on the water. EYC looks forward to holding events and parties at the new Herringbone restaurant in Edenton.

See www.edentonyachtclub.org for more info.

Comments / 0

Related
allamericanatlas.com

13 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia to Try Today

Norfolk, Virginia, is a small city with a big heart. Spend your days exploring the historic sites, Battleship Wisconsin or touring the harbor on a 19th-century riverboat. But all the sightseeing is going to stir up an appetite. Luckily, Norfolk has enough restaurants to please the most discerning of diners.
NORFOLK, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair features variety of hand-crafted items

The 62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair runs Friday through Sunday at Museum of the Albemarle, located at 501 S Water Street in Elizabeth City. The Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair is one of the oldest juried craft shows in North Carolina featuring members of the Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild. During this three-day show, craftsmen will be on-site demonstrating and selling their quality hand-crafted items to include quilting, leatherwork, woodwork, pottery, glass, basket weaving and beautiful handcrafted jewelry and so much more. “You will find it all at this unique show!” invited organizers.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
nomadlawyer.org

Chesapeake: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chesapeake Virginia. The city of Chesapeake is located in Virginia. As of the 2020 census, its population was 249,422. It is the second most populous independent city in Virginia and the tenth largest city in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city is located in the...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
wmra.org

Episode Nine: Rev. Tarrence Paschall & The Chosen Few

The Chosen Few represents the great tradition of unaccompanied religious singing in the Tidewater region of Virginia. While only a handful of African American a cappella quartets still sing in Virginia today, the Tidewater region produced hundreds of such groups in the century following the Civil War. In this episode of Folklife Fieldnotes, we celebrate this music with The Chosen Few, featuring Reverend Tarrence Paschall, longtime leader of the legendary Paschall Brothers of Chesapeake, who in 2012 received the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
High School Football PRO

Edenton, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hertford County High School football team will have a game with John A. Holmes High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk breaks ground on new police station

Four years after the Town of Kitty Hawk made the decision to move the police station from its present location on Kitty Hawk Road to a new location, the town held a groundbreaking ceremony at the former site of the Sentara Medical Center. The $4.1 million purchase of the property...
KITTY HAWK, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Lady Raiders claim second straight championship

Same gym, same opponent, same result. The Pungo Christian Academy girls volleyball team claimed their second straight NCISAA 1A state championship with a 3-0 sweep of The Albemarle School in front of a capacity crowd on Hank Stoop Court Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heel Independent Conference rivals met for the...
BELHAVEN, NC
13News Now

18-year-old missing from Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City are searching for an 18-year-old man Wednesday night. According to a tweet from the department, Jason Bedford was last seen in the 1300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and a black...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
13News Now

National Prescription Take Back Day is Saturday. Here are locations across Hampton Roads where you can participate.

NORFOLK, Va. — October 29 is National Prescription Take Back Day, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. This day, which usually happens several times a year, was designed to give residents in communities the opportunity to safely dispose of medications they may no longer need or use. This is a good opportunity to clean out your cabinets and get rid of any dangerous or expired medications.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot Sunday night in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man was shot Sunday night at the Rivers Landing Apartments near Elizabeth City State University. Police say they were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to 1699 Weeksville Road and found the victim. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment. Police didn’t share the extent of his injuries and no suspect information is available at this time.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Elizabeth City man arrested for September shooting death of woman

The Elizabeth City Police Department has reported the arrest of an Elizabeth City man for the shooting death of a woman in September. Officers with the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Timothy Lavon Laster Jr., 28, of Elizabeth City, on October 15, 2022 for murder. Laster was processed and transported...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
355
Followers
825
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy