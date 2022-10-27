Yacht club awarded in regatta

Edenton Yacht Club returned from the recent Albemarle Sound Sailing Association’s annual regatta with three trophies of the nine awarded.

Four yacht clubs — from Edenton, Hertford, Elizabeth City and Kill Devil Hills — and 22 sailboats attended the regatta at Albemarle Plantation for three days of racing in excellent winds and weather across Oct. 6-9.

Five EYC boats sailed 25 miles to participate: Cygnet (skipper Brian Fitzsimons), Sailing Shoes (Ken Attkisson), Ember (Dan Bohl/John Sams), Barbara Jean III (Gil Burroughs), and Highland Fox (J.D. Brewton.)

Cygnet placed first in class while Ember and Sailing Shoes returned with second place trophies in their classes.

EYC promotes recreational boating in Edenton Bay with activities for sailboats, power boats, kayaks, canoes, and sunfish (small sailboats).

The club conducts races and cruises to destinations around the Albemarle Sound and is always looking for new members who love to be on the water. EYC looks forward to holding events and parties at the new Herringbone restaurant in Edenton.

See www.edentonyachtclub.org for more info.