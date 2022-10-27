Read full article on original website
BBC
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
BBC
Electric bike crash: Cardiff father-of-six Ian Jones dies
A family have said their world "will never be the same" following the death of a father-of-six in an electric bike crash. Ian Jones died after the accident at about 22:00 BST on Friday, October 28, near Aldi on Caerphilly Road, Cardiff. Mr Jones, 61, from Heath, Cardiff, who had...
BBC
Itaewon crush: First emergency call came hours before crush
The first call to police from Itaewon came at 18:34 local time - several hours before the deadly crush took place. The caller to South Korea's 112 emergency number said they were on the main street to Itaewon and an alley next to the Hamilton hotel was becoming dangerously crowded.
BBC
Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed
Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords would be more reluctant to buy "buy-to-let" properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
BBC
Sharlotte Naglis: Mum devastated as drink-driver sentence appeal rejected
The mother of a girl killed by a driver has said she is "devastated" that an appeal to increase his sentence has been rejected. Six-year-old Sharlotte Naglis and her father were struck while walking in Endon Road, Norton Green, Stoke-on-Trent, in June 2021. John Owen, 46, was jailed for just...
BBC
West Lane: Teenagers died after failures at 'unstable' hospital
Three young women died after a catalogue of failures at an "unstable" and "overstretched" mental health hospital, an inquiry has found. Christie Harnett and Nadia Sharif, both 17, and Emily Moore, 18, died under the care of Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV). The three friends were...
BBC
Irish bishop sorry for 'hurt and offence caused' by priest's homily
A Catholic bishop in the Republic of Ireland has apologised for the "deep hurt and offence" caused by a homily delivered to Mass-goers in County Kerry. Bishop Ray Browne's comments follow a sermon given by retired priest Seán Sheehy, who was deputising for the parish priest in Listowel. In...
BBC
Magic-mushroom drug can treat severe depression, trial suggests
A drug based on a compound in hallucinogenic mushrooms can improve the symptoms of severe depression for up to 12 weeks, a trial shows. A 25mg tablet of psilocybin puts patients in a dreamlike state, making psychological therapy more likely to succeed. But the short-term side-effects could be frightening and...
BBC
Betsi Cadwaladr: C-section delay left baby severely disabled
A baby was left "severely disabled" after a delay during his delivery by Caesarean section, a High Court judge has been told. Betsi Cadwaladr health board will pay £4m in compensation after a negligence claim was brought by one of the boy's relatives. He has required 24-hour care since...
BBC
Rowan Thompson: Trust failures contributed to death - coroner
Communication failures at a mental health trust "probably caused or contributed to" the death of a teenager at a hospital, a coroner has said. Rowan Thompson died at Greater Manchester Mental Health Trust's (GMMH) Prestwich Hospital in October 2020. An inquest at Rochdale Coroner's Court heard poor communication led to...
BBC
Swansea University: Fingers could hold Covid answers
Finger length differences between left and right hands could hold answers to how ill people will get from Covid. Men and older people have been prone to severe Covid so experts believe later-life testosterone decline could be linked. Testosterone information is thought to be held in finger length ratios. Swansea...
