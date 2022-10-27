Lewiston-Woodville sewer project to begin

Greene Engineering of Wilson received a nod of approval from the Bertie County Board of Commissioners last Monday to begin the long awaited Lewiston Woodville Community Water System Replacement Project.

The board voted unanimously to approve the engineering firm’s $756,500 contract. The contract covers the initial engineering portion of the project.

The American Rescue Plan Act provided funding from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund for the Lewiston Woodville project. The ARPA Project Grant will cover one-hundred percent of project costs up to a maximum of $4,912,611.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced the awards in July. Communities statewide received a record $789.4 million in water and wastewater infrastructure funding. These Grants will help pay for 385 projects statewide.

“Clean drinking water is necessary for healthy families and thriving communities and businesses,” said Gov. Cooper. “The historic level of investment provided by the American Rescue Plan will help increase resiliency, support economic growth in our state and improve access to clean water in the communities that need it most.”

Bertie County received one of the highest statewide awards making the project possible.

The approved contract includes planning, design, permitting, bidding, construction administration, observation and funding administrative services for the project.

Replacing the approximate 32,680 plus linear feet (LF) of six inch Asbestos Cement pipe with PVC is a massive undertaking. However, that is only one phase of the project. The Grant also calls for the replacement of 5,360 LF of two-inch galvanized pipe with six-inch PVC, while replacing 250 water services.

Greene Engineering will also conduct and provide a comprehensive water rate study while providing staff with training.

Project engineering and construction observation are the highest cost items of the contract totaling $675,000, while site preparation, easement preparation, permitting and survey account for the remaining funds.

According to Bertie County Utility Director Rickey Spivey, “The county has worked with Greene Engineering in the past and they have always done a great job. I know they will complete the job on time.”

The contract was awarded to the engineering firm after a Request for Qualifications was announced in September. Responders had the opportunity to review the grant application, which included scope of work, budgets, schedules and other pertinent information.

Responses were chosen on a 100-point grading system based on Competence and reputation, Capability to meet time and budget requirements, current job workload, related project experience and recent and current county work.

Funding for the project is based on meeting certain milestones, the first being an engineering report submitted by Dec. 1. The actual construction of the project will begin in the third quarter of 2024.