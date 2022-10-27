Main swimming pool at Washington Twp. RecPlex closed due to maintenance

WASHINGTON TWP. — The main swimming pool at the Washington Township RecPlex is closed today due to an, “unexpected maintenance issued.”

The large lap pool was initially closed expected to be closed all day Wednesday and reopen this afternoon but remains closed, the RecPlex announced Wednesday night on its Facebook.

The smaller RecPool will be open at 1 p.m. for regular classes, open swim and lessons.

Updates will be posted on the RecPlex’s Facebook page.

