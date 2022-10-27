Doodling the Day away on Granville St.

Windsor - Artists of all ages, sizes and styles brushed up on their abilities Saturday as the town’s Granville Street mural began to take on new life.

County residents and mural enthusiasts assisted in the mural’s scaling process by doodling the day away on the License Plate Agency wall at 122 Granville Street in Windsor.

Muralists Andrew and Sarah McWilson are currently using the doodle method to scale their art to the wall and Saturday was more than just a community participation day, the participation proved an integral part of the process.

“We use the doodles as guidelines so when we blow up our image it will be in perfect proportion,” said Andrew McWilson, smiling at the progress.

The process is based on randomly scribbled shapes being painted all over the wall. That work is then digitally overlaid on the artist’s sketch and used for reference to draw directly on the wall.

While Saturday’s doodle session produced a good number of doodles, next Saturday is another Doodle Day, according to the artists. They will be in need of another day of doodles.

The McWilson’s have been on their journey of brush strokes and written words for the past two years. The combined efforts of many brought the team to town to create a full size mural.

The Windsor Mural Project has come to fruition through the partnership efforts of Bertie Arts Council, the North Carolina Museum of Art, Bertie County and the town of Windsor.

A council of Bertie community leaders and N.C. Arts representatives was formed in early 2022 to decide what community involved artistic capital improvement project might best benefit Bertie County, according to the BCAC website.

The McWilson’s vision fit perfectly with the art needs of Windsor.

One of the highlights the McWilson’s company, Hand in Hand, professes is to involve the community in the mural process. The doodle method accomplishes this and also brings out the artist in everyone.

“It started with the general direction of working together as a partnership, creating meaningful artwork and connecting with humans. This has led us to what we do now,” said McWilson.

“We always say, ‘once you’re in it, it happens.’ And that’s been true for the last few years. However, sometimes new connections are made through ‘calls for art’ such as this opportunity,” said the McWilsons.

If one is driving down Granville Street he or she will be able to view the work in progress. The public is invited to join the McWilsons for another Doodle Day on Saturday, Oct. 29 after the Bertie Spectacular.