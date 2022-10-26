Bertie OKs 'In God We Trust' on county buildings

WINDSOR — Bertie County residents will soon read the national motto approved by Congress in 1956, “In God We Trust,” on three county building sites.

The Bertie Board of Commissioners voted unanimously last week to place signs containing the motto on the front of the Bertie County Office Building, on the breezeway between the two buildings, and on the front of the meeting desk in the county commissioners boardroom.

Three signs containing the motto will be donated to the county by the United States In God We Trust Action Committee, according to Rick Lanier, the group’s vice chairman.

Lanier, a former Davidson County commissioner, said he helped lead an effort to get the “In God We Trust” motto placed on the Davidson County Courthouse in 2002. Soon after, he decided to form a committee to promote the display of the motto on North Carolina government buildings.

Since 2002, 70 North Carolina county boards of commissioners and 50 town governments have taken advantage of the donation-based program, according to Lanier.

In May 2004, U.S. District Court Judge William Osteen Sr. dismissed a lawsuit challenging the motto program, stating the motto’s use on county buildings did not violate the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution. On May 13, 2005, the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Osteen’s ruling.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on June 24, 2003, challenging Davidson County’s placement of the “In God We Trust” motto on county buildings, arguing it violated the Establishment Clause in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The clause states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case on Nov. 14, 2005, essentially letting the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling stand.

To date, more than 250 displays of the motto have been installed on North Carolina county buildings and town halls. In addition, more than 60 sheriff’s offices, more than 40 police departments, and more than 30 fire departments have installed the “In God We Trust” decals on more than 3,500 vehicles.

According to Lanier, the boards of commissioners in Pasquotank and Currituck counties also recently approved putting the motto on county buildings.

Lanier said the signs help to keep patriotism top of mind among citizens. The committee’s mission statement says its purpose is “To defend, promote and assist in the awareness and furtherance or our U.S. motto, ‘In God We Trust’ on public buildings, structures, monuments, the printed page and to encourage our Godly Heritage in various other aspects.”

Lanier said the process for installing the motto starts with local government approval. Afterward, the US Motto Action Committee leads a local fundraising campaign to pay for the signs, soliciting donations from local churches, area businesses and residents.

The committee does not solicit money from the local government that approves the signs.

“We don’t ask any (county) commission for money so as to not make this political,” Lanier said. “We pay for our own food, our own hotel and our own gas. Plus, all of the money we collect from donations goes towards creating the signs.”

The amount raised during the campaign doesn’t affect whether the signs are installed.

“We have had some communities where we do not raise enough money, but we still put the mottos up and subsidize the cost ourselves,” Lanier said, referring to the USMAC.

For more information about the USMAC, contact USMAC, P.O. Box 1351, Lexington, NC 27293.