Anderson Silva reacts following unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul

Anderson Silva is taking his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in stride. Silva and Paul shared the ring for a pro boxing match inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona this past Saturday night. The bout was scheduled for eight rounds and it did indeed go the distance. This was an action-packed bout and while Silva had his moments, Paul scored a late knockdown en route to a unanimous decision victory.
GLENDALE, AZ
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - LIVE Results From Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, Arizona – It took him four-plus rounds, but Jeremiah Milton finally caught Quintin Sumpter with the type of punches that ended their heavyweight fight Saturday night on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva undercard at Desert Diamond Arena. Las Vegas’ Milton (7-0, 6 KOs) staggered the previously unbeaten Sumpter with...
GLENDALE, AZ
Jake Paul: Dana White Is The Reason I Took Anderson Silva Fight, To Shut Him The Hell Up

GLENDALE, Arizona – Dana White was unwillingly instrumental in the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva spectacle coming together. The UFC president had nothing to do with their negotiations, but his intense dislike for Paul pushed the YouTuber-turned-boxer to accept this eight-round cruiserweight boxing match against one of the most legendary figures White’s company has ever promoted. In explaining why White has such disdain for him, the polarizing Paul continued to needle mixed martial arts’ most powerful figure following a press conference Thursday at Desert Diamond Arena.
ARIZONA STATE
Jake Paul-Anderson Silva, Showtime PPV Undercard Weigh-In Results From Glendale

GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva made weight Friday morning amid minimal fanfare for their pay-per-view showdown Saturday night. Paul stepped on the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission’s scale at 186.5 pounds for their eight-round cruiserweight fight. Several minutes earlier, Silva officially weighed in at 186.1 pounds.
GLENDALE, AZ
Anderson Silva Wants One Final MMA Bout In Japan: "My Last Fight In MMA Is In Japan"

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva wants to return to MMA for one final fight in Japan. Silva spoke with MMA Junkie's Danny Segura ahead of his boxing bout against social media star, Jake Paul tomorrow night in Glendale, Arizona, and expressed his desire to compete in front of the Japanese fans one more time in his official retirement fight from the sport.
GLENDALE, AZ
Arnold Allen wins UFC main event as Calvin Kattar injures leg

English featherweight Arnold Allen picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday, although it didn't come in a manner he wanted. Allen (19-1) picked up his 10th consecutive UFC win inside the Apex in Las Vegas, defeating Calvin Kattar (23-7) via second-round TKO. The 145-pound contest, which headlined UFC Fight Night, extended Allen's overall win streak to 12. He signed with the UFC in 2015 on a two-fight winning streak.
LAS VEGAS, NV

