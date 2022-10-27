GLENDALE, Arizona – Dana White was unwillingly instrumental in the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva spectacle coming together. The UFC president had nothing to do with their negotiations, but his intense dislike for Paul pushed the YouTuber-turned-boxer to accept this eight-round cruiserweight boxing match against one of the most legendary figures White’s company has ever promoted. In explaining why White has such disdain for him, the polarizing Paul continued to needle mixed martial arts’ most powerful figure following a press conference Thursday at Desert Diamond Arena.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO