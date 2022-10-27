Read full article on original website
Anderson Silva reacts following unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul
Anderson Silva is taking his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in stride. Silva and Paul shared the ring for a pro boxing match inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona this past Saturday night. The bout was scheduled for eight rounds and it did indeed go the distance. This was an action-packed bout and while Silva had his moments, Paul scored a late knockdown en route to a unanimous decision victory.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - LIVE Results From Glendale, Arizona
GLENDALE, Arizona – It took him four-plus rounds, but Jeremiah Milton finally caught Quintin Sumpter with the type of punches that ended their heavyweight fight Saturday night on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva undercard at Desert Diamond Arena. Las Vegas’ Milton (7-0, 6 KOs) staggered the previously unbeaten Sumpter with...
Jake Paul Imitates Triple H At Weigh In For Fight Against Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is ready to play the game. During the weigh-in for his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul did his best Triple H imitation as he spit his water into the air. Triple H famously incorporated the water spit into his entrance when he was an active competitor. Paul...
VIDEO: Uriah Hall, Le'Veon Bell on weight for pro boxing debut
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Former UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall is ready for his professional boxing debut. Hall takes on ex-NFL standout Le’Veon Bell at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva and the bout is now official as both fighters made weight on Friday morning. Hall came in at 198.6 and Bell at 197.6.
CBS Sports
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard results, highlights: Uriah Hall outpoints Le'Veon Bell in boxing debut
The fight between longtime UFC contender Uriah Hall and former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell was one of the most intriguing fights on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona. Despite some rocky moments and a spirited effort from Bell, Hall was able to win his pro boxing debut by unanimous decision.
CBS Sports
Nate Diaz, Sean O'Malley among MMA stars in attendance for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event
Mixed martial arts stars turned out in force to watch the spectacle of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. The Showtime Boxing pay-per-view on Saturday night featured former UFC champions on the broadcast and in the crowd. Former UFC middleweight champion Silva is a mainstay in the discussion of MMA's greatest...
“Stop being a b—h”: Jake Paul wants Nate Diaz fight after beating Anderson Silva
It is not the first time Paul has revealed his desire to fight Diaz, having said weeks before that he wants to face the former UFC Champion after he handles his business with Silva. His callout on Saturday was rather fierce, though, labeling the 37-year-old free agent fighter a “b***h.”
Georges St-Pierre reveals free agent status: 'I can do whatever I want'
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Georges St-Pierre is no longer under UFC contract. The former two-division UFC champion revealed on Friday that his contract with the Las-Vegas based promotion has hit its expiration, thus coming to the end. St-Pierre spoke to MMA Junkie at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ceremonial weigh-ins about the latest development in his career.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul: Dana White Is The Reason I Took Anderson Silva Fight, To Shut Him The Hell Up
GLENDALE, Arizona – Dana White was unwillingly instrumental in the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva spectacle coming together. The UFC president had nothing to do with their negotiations, but his intense dislike for Paul pushed the YouTuber-turned-boxer to accept this eight-round cruiserweight boxing match against one of the most legendary figures White’s company has ever promoted. In explaining why White has such disdain for him, the polarizing Paul continued to needle mixed martial arts’ most powerful figure following a press conference Thursday at Desert Diamond Arena.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul-Anderson Silva, Showtime PPV Undercard Weigh-In Results From Glendale
GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva made weight Friday morning amid minimal fanfare for their pay-per-view showdown Saturday night. Paul stepped on the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission’s scale at 186.5 pounds for their eight-round cruiserweight fight. Several minutes earlier, Silva officially weighed in at 186.1 pounds.
MMAWeekly.com
Nate Diaz involved in backstage scuffle with members of Jake Paul’s team | Video
Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz was in attendance for the Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday. In typical Nate Diaz fashion, he was involved in a physical altercation backstage with members of Paul’s team. Video quickly emerged of the...
Anderson Silva Wants One Final MMA Bout In Japan: "My Last Fight In MMA Is In Japan"
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva wants to return to MMA for one final fight in Japan. Silva spoke with MMA Junkie's Danny Segura ahead of his boxing bout against social media star, Jake Paul tomorrow night in Glendale, Arizona, and expressed his desire to compete in front of the Japanese fans one more time in his official retirement fight from the sport.
ESPN
Arnold Allen wins UFC main event as Calvin Kattar injures leg
English featherweight Arnold Allen picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday, although it didn't come in a manner he wanted. Allen (19-1) picked up his 10th consecutive UFC win inside the Apex in Las Vegas, defeating Calvin Kattar (23-7) via second-round TKO. The 145-pound contest, which headlined UFC Fight Night, extended Allen's overall win streak to 12. He signed with the UFC in 2015 on a two-fight winning streak.
Georges St-Pierre Hints At MMA Return, Says He’s ‘Glad’ His UFC Contract Is Over
Georges St-Pierre said he might consider making a combat sports return but not for a title fight. Georges St-Pierre is co-hosting the pulsating Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV event this weekend. Ahead of the bout, the former longtime UFC champion addressed a few important things in his career, including his highly-anticipated MMA return.
UFC Fight Night 213 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Michael Bisping returns after two months
The UFC schedule continues this week with UFC Fight Night 213 on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience. Details of who will work as commentators and analysts for each event have been...
