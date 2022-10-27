ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Reno

Washoe County services closed on October 28 to observe Nevada Day

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Many Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, October 28 to observe Nevada Day, the celebration of Nevada's statehood. The following offices and facilities will be closed:. Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. All...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Reno man insists if it weren't for persistency, his vote would've been suppressed

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — John Ramey says had he not been so persistent, he might not have been allowed to vote. He fears others' votes will be suppressed. Ramey checked the Nevada Secretary of State's Office before casting his ballot this week and noticed the address was incorrect. He since moved and bought a house since he first registered in 2020.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Bernie Sanders rallies young voters at Reno High School

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno High School was packed full of people this morning and early afternoon as many eagerly awaited U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders at the 'Our Future is Now' tour. The event was hosted by advocacy groups NexGen America and MoveOn political action....
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Kaffe Crepe

It's week 4 of talking about Yelp's Top 25 Places to eat in the Reno Tahoe Area. Fox 11's Chris Murphy talks with Kaffe Crepe, who ranks #4 and is located in Reno. You can learn more about Kaffe Crepe here. You can learn more about Yelp's Top 25 places...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Police arrest man related to string of burglaries in Spanish Springs

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Unit has made an arrest after an 8-month long investigation involving a series of burglaries in Spanish Springs. Robert Earl Anderson was arrested this week for the following charges:. Residential burglary. Grand Larceny of...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
FOX Reno

Deadly crash shuts down US-395 lanes

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A fatal crash shut down the northbound lanes on US-395 at Lemmon Drive for seven hours on Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 29. Traffic was diverted to the off-ramp. All lanes reopened at 9 a.m. This...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy