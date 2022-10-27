Read full article on original website
Washoe County services closed on October 28 to observe Nevada Day
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Many Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, October 28 to observe Nevada Day, the celebration of Nevada's statehood. The following offices and facilities will be closed:. Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. All...
Washoe County officials to host neighborhood meeting regarding odor at Swan Lake
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County officials are hosting a community meeting for North Valleys residents dealing with the odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. County commissioner Jeanne Herman and county assessor Mike Clark met to discuss the issue of decreasing property value...
Reno man insists if it weren't for persistency, his vote would've been suppressed
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — John Ramey says had he not been so persistent, he might not have been allowed to vote. He fears others' votes will be suppressed. Ramey checked the Nevada Secretary of State's Office before casting his ballot this week and noticed the address was incorrect. He since moved and bought a house since he first registered in 2020.
Bernie Sanders rallies young voters at Reno High School
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno High School was packed full of people this morning and early afternoon as many eagerly awaited U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders at the 'Our Future is Now' tour. The event was hosted by advocacy groups NexGen America and MoveOn political action....
Conservationists will sue officials again for failing to protect Nevada wildflower
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they’ll sue them again for failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this...
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Kaffe Crepe
It's week 4 of talking about Yelp's Top 25 Places to eat in the Reno Tahoe Area. Fox 11's Chris Murphy talks with Kaffe Crepe, who ranks #4 and is located in Reno. You can learn more about Kaffe Crepe here. You can learn more about Yelp's Top 25 places...
Uninsured, at-risk children to receive free dental care for a day in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Give Kids a Smile Program will host its 11th annual event providing underprivileged children who are 18 years and younger with free dental treatment for a day. The event is happening at Truckee Meadows Community College Dental Clinic located at...
Reno man sentenced to maximum term of 20 years in prison for DUI crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 28-year-old man was sentenced to a maximum term of 20 years in prison for a DUI crash last October. Austin Burkett of Reno pled guilty to one count of causing substantial bodily harm to another by driving under the influence.
Police arrest man related to string of burglaries in Spanish Springs
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Unit has made an arrest after an 8-month long investigation involving a series of burglaries in Spanish Springs. Robert Earl Anderson was arrested this week for the following charges:. Residential burglary. Grand Larceny of...
Deadly crash shuts down US-395 lanes
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A fatal crash shut down the northbound lanes on US-395 at Lemmon Drive for seven hours on Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 29. Traffic was diverted to the off-ramp. All lanes reopened at 9 a.m. This...
Video released of armed man shot, killed by officers outside Sparks police station
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — ***WARNING: The following video may be considered graphic for some audiences***. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) released body cam footage on Thursday of an armed man who was fatally shot by officers outside of their headquarters last week. An investigation found...
