Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
FOX Reno
No one seriously hurt after crash involving 6 semi trucks shuts down I-80 near Gold Ranch
VERDI, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — No one was seriously hurt after a crash involving six semi-trucks and two passenger cars shut down traffic for several hours on I-80 near Gold Ranch Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on eastbound I-80 not far from...
FOX Reno
Human remains found in hills above north Reno neighborhood
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have found a set of human remains in the hills above a north Reno neighborhood. The unidentified remains were found late Halloween night in an area of Lower Evans Canyon by a hiker. Detectives with the robbery/homicide unit took over...
FOX Reno
Two people displaced after house fire near Moon Rocks
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people are displaced after a house fire near Moon Rocks on Monday night, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) says. Shortly before 8:00 p.m., TMFR and the Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Ernie Lane just north of Palomino Valley.
FOX Reno
One unit destroyed, two dogs dead after mobile home fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One unit destroyed and two dogs are dead after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley Sunday evening. According to TMFR, shortly before 6:00 p.m., crews responded to the 5500 block of Leon Drive. Upon arrival, the neighbors were attempting to stop the fire with a garden hose and that the homeowners were not home.
FOX Reno
Fire destroys Fernley Carpet King shed
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A shed behind a Fernley business was destroyed in a fire on Sunday night. Crews with North Lyon County Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire behind the Carpet King on 95A late around 8 p.m. on Oct. 30. Arriving on scene we found that there was a shed on the back of the property that was fully engulfed.
FOX Reno
New push aims to keep drivers off Dog Valley Road during winter storms
VERDI, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — It's likely Interstate 80 will close this winter east of Reno due to snow and ice. It's also likely that drivers will try to find a way around the road closure and get themselves in trouble. Every year, GPS services tell drivers that...
FOX Reno
Pyramid Way lane closures happening in November
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lane closures will take place on Pyramid Way in Sparks as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) repaves a section of the roadway. The closures begin on Nov. 1 and continue through Nov 11. Daytime single lane closures will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on southbound Pyramid Way from Greenbrae Drive to Prater Way. Overnight single lane closures will also take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m for paving.
FOX Reno
Fall snow storm brings chain controls to mountain passes in Sierra, northern Nevada
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — A fall snow storm means chain controls on area mountain passes. As of Wednesday morning, chain controls were in place on the following highways and interstates:. California. I-80: Truckee to Nyack in both directions. SR-89: Truckee to Tahoe City. SR-267: Northstar to Kings Beach. Both...
FOX Reno
Tahoe area schools delayed, closed Wednesday due to winter weather
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Some Tahoe area schools will either be delayed or closed on Wednesday due to winter weather and recent snowfall. All Incline Village schools will be on a two-hour delay on Nov. 2 while all Truckee Tahoe Unified schools will be closed for the day.
FOX Reno
Reno man faces life in prison for over 40 years of criminal behavior
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man will face life in prison after deemed a Habitual Offender for over 40 years of criminal behavior, announced the Washoe County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday. 60-year-old Everett Wayne Kendell's criminal history, which includes 12 felony convictions, landed...
FOX Reno
Significant snowfall expected in Sierra starting Tuesday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mother Nature is bringing both tricks and treats this week. Mild weather is expected to stick around the Reno-Sparks area for the duration of Halloween but big changes are on the way. Starting Tuesday, gusty winds are expected to pick up...
FOX Reno
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
FOX Reno
Reno animal sanctuary seeks pumpkin donations
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — With Halloween coming to an end one Reno animal sanctuary is asking you to hang on to some of your left over pumpkin donations. The Om Home Sanctuary provides a healing space for humans and animals. Owner Billie Jo Stokes was funding the sanctuary privately until recently. But now that she's a fully registered nonprofit she needs the community's help.
FOX Reno
Eddy House partnering with businesses to raise funds for youth shelter
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — November is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month and Eddy House is partnering with northern Nevada businesses to raise awareness and funds for the youth shelter. Eddy House is partnering with over 40 businesses to raise the necessary funding to serve homeless...
FOX Reno
Reno-Sparks median home prices fall as inventory, interest rates rise
Reno, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — The housing market has been heating up for years, but industry experts say now things are slowing down. The Reno-Sparks area is seeing higher inventory and lower median home prices, which means buyers have a little more room to breathe. The median home price in Reno is $535,000 as of September 2022, down from $615,000 in May.
FOX Reno
Empowering Women in Real Estate event happening November 10
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mortgage Advisor Shivani Peterson joined Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to discuss Empowering Women in Real Estate. Learn more about the event here.
