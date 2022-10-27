ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste of Wichita offers diners ten days of restaurant specials

Wichita deserves a restaurant week of its own, and that’s exactly what the Junior League of Wichita set out to do with their Taste of Wichita. The event, which takes place from November 4 to 13, gives diners the opportunity to visit restaurants over 10 days and purchase meals at a set price. The menus, listed at tasteofwichita.org, feature lunch specials or three-course dinners at either $15 or $30.
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 28-30)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
Customer service at heart of new liquor store

GODDARD – “In today’s world, customer service is not common, especially now in the days of Amazon.”. Those are the thoughts of Jeff Grantham, owner of the new Goddard Central Wine & Spirits. The liquor store, with about 8,500 square feet of retail space, is in the former Dollar Tree space on the northeast corner of Kellogg Drive at 199th Street West.
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow, but steady, heavy-lifting process moved more than 40 tons to a new home. Walt’s Classic Hamburgers, a west Wichita staple since 1997 near Kellogg and Tyler, closed down earlier this year. Wednesday, an effort began to move the restaurant to a new home near 3rd and Wabash, giving Walt’s a new life downtown.
A list of Mexican restaurants coming soon

Make way for a slew of Mexican restaurants opening in Wichita. By my count, there are at least five in the foodie future. A new Rene’s Mexican Restaurant is in the works at 2424 S West St. in the former Subway space. I’m being told that this location won’t be open for a couple more months. It could very well be 2023 until Wichita sees a third Rene’s.
Wichita diner moved to new location, literally

The group, Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID), is holding the event which will feature two fathers who lost their children due to fentanyl overdoses. One of North America’s oldest elephants is celebrating turning 51 this year and the golden anniversary of her residency at the Sedgwick County Zoo. 2...
Coming In November: Bronx Pizza & Pints

A new neighborhood hangout is opening in November. Bronx Pizza & Pints will be taking over the former Mizu Sushi space at 2140 W. 21st St. The new pizzeria is currently hiring wait staff and is tentatively planning to open in mid-November. Anybody interested in applying should call 316-239-6022. Once...
Southwest to resume Sunday Wichita to Phoenix flights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Southwest Airlines will resume Wichita to Phoenix flights on Sundays. Valerie Wise, Air Service and Marketing manager for Eisenhower National Airport, confirms to KSN News that the airline will resume Sunday service to Phoenix starting in March through July 10. They currently offer Saturday only. Southwest will also add direct flights […]
Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
Need help with your water bill? City of Wichita offering relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has started accepting applications for those who are struggling to pay their water bill. The Rate Relief Water Assistance Program will accept applications from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and will cover $50 of your water bill. To qualify, applicants must have an active City of Wichita […]
9 months after new owner takes over, Cameo Cakes being sold again

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Only nine months after taking over, the new owner of Cameo Cakes is selling the business. The new owner has owned the business since Jan. 1 and was trained by the previous owner until February. Candi Rockett, the new owner of Cameo Cakes, revealed that she would be selling the business […]
