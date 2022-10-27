Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Johnson City Press
Last Cruise-in of the year was big success for Carter County Car Club
ELIZABETHTON — East Elk Avenue in downtown Elizabethton was filled with cars on Saturday afternoon and the sidewalks were filled with trick or treaters as the Carter County Car Club combined a trunk-or-treat with its last cruise-in of the season. It was a perfect storm. The afternoon was gorgeous,...
Johnson City Press
Keep Kingsport Beautiful looking for volunteers
Keep Kingsport Beautiful has launched its 2022 Clean Team Membership Campaign and is encouraging those in the community to join the effort to help keep Kingsport beautiful. The chamber program throughout the year has kept busy, partnering with three Kingsport elementary schools to establish roughly 2,500 square feet of butterfly gardens where children can learn about the importance of pollinator conservation.
Kingsport Times-News
City prepares itself for snow
KINGSPORT — The city has more than 5,000 tons of salt and 12,000 gallons of salt brine on hand as winter approaches, Kingsport officials said. “We had a very mild winter last year, so we’re fairly well stocked for this year,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said.
What to look out for when riding along the Virginia Creeper Trail
(WJHL) — Virginia’s 34.3-mile-long Creeper Trail winds through Abingdon and extends through Damascus all the way to the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at the Virginia and North Carolina border. The trail attracts nature enthusiasts, cyclists, runners and walkers alike with its scenic features and dozens of trestles and bridges. The Creeper Trail is owned […]
Johnson City Press
Watch now: After 32 years, Fall Branch man reunited with stolen shotgun
FALL BRANCH — When two Greene County sheriff's deputies pulled into the driveway of 90-year-old Kermit Stallard Sept. 29, he was about to be reunited with his double-barrel shotgun stolen from that same residence July 6, 1990. That was more than 32 years ago, and the gun was in...
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the Country
The Food truck industry has been booming over the last five years. The industry has outpaced the broader food service industry during this period. Food truck providers are operators that prepare and serve a broad range of cuisine, from mobile kitchens on city streets and parking lots to parks and events. Bristol, Virginia, and Johnson City have even established food truck parks.
Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications
Over 30,000 applications were submitted for Virginia’s first elk hunt lottery, generating more than half a million dollars, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Gray Anderson, director of the agency’s Wildlife Resources Division, said the department received 31,951 applications to participate in the inaugural Elk Management Zone hunt between Oct. 8 and 14. […] The post Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Johnson City Press
My … blue … Highway not blue for Big Stone Gap
BIG STONE GAP – What do you do when your music festival almost doubles the size of your town’s population, seals the deal on a house sale and convinces the headline act to agree on stage to return next year?. In Big Stone Gap’s case, they are planning...
Hawkins County kitten made full recovery after leg sawed off; found forever home
MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An orange tabby cat who lost his front leg in June gained a forever home months later after his caretaker made the decision to keep him. Dustin the cat is named after the Hawkins County deputy who rescued him after finding the kitten with a severed front leg. Workers at […]
Johnson City Press
Brighter Horizons Youth Center receives a $2,500 donation after presenting at the monthly chamber meeting
ROGERSVILLE– The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center received a $2,500 donation from the Appalachian Federal Credit Union after the director spoke at the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce breakfast about what the YMCA and the center do for the community. Director Sherry Mefford spoke to the members of the...
Johnson City Press
Scary Stories at Fort Watauga kicks off Halloween activities at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park helped get the community in the mood for Halloween by hosting “Scary Stories at Fort Watauga” on Thursday night. The free event drew an enthusiastic crowd which covered about half the yard inside the stockade. Sycamore Shoals museum curator Chad...
Virginia Business
ABC license spikes biz in Norton
Participants in Southwest Virginia’s fourth High Knob Outdoor Fest rode mountain bikes, hiked nature trails and floated down the Clinch River, but many also sipped beer and wine in Norton’s new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). The DORA designation from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority lets adult...
Johnson City Press
Town Branch Bluegrass Band to perform at Carter Family Fold
HILTONS — Town Branch Bluegrass Band will bring bluegrass and country tunes to the Carter Family Fold this weekend. The band will return to the Carter Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.
iheart.com
Watch: Ghost Pushes Crawling Toddler?
A couple in Tennessee fear that their home could be haunted following an eerie incident wherein their toddler was seemingly shoved by an unseen force. The unsettling event reportedly occurred earlier this month in the city of Elizabethton as Chris Geisler was keeping an eye on their son Gavin while his partner, Ashley Scott, was out grocery shopping. The normally routine bit of babysitting took a weird turn when he was watching the tot crawl along the floor and then saw the youngster suddenly lurch forward for no apparent reason. Gavin's reaction made the motion all the more odd as he immediately looked back as if to see what had just pushed him.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Americans Are Moving Away From Cities To Get The Most Affordable Price
Johnson City, TN, nabbed the number one spot on the latest quarterly Wall Street Journal / Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index. Johnson City, TN, boasts an average home price of $379,000 – about 11% less than the national median. Most of the top 10 markets were primarily in the...
WDBJ7.com
New tech business opens in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new, futuristic business has opened shop in Springville, Va. Blackstone Data Services, LLC is a data center hosting service and cryptocurrency mining business. Seth White, CEO of Blackstone Data Services says, “We live here, we work here and we want to do business here. One...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Sheriff's Department seeking information on pickup truck involved in church burglaries
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the owner of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 2-wheel drive truck. The truck has paint damage on the roof of the cab. The sheriff’s office said in Facebook posting that the truck has been involved in at least three thefts from churches in Carter County and Washington County. Anyone with information about the truck or who owns it is asked to call 423-542-1845.
Johnson City Press
Continuing water leak at John Sevier Center puzzles officials
Ahead of a key inspection from a federal agency over the summer, the John Sevier Center sprung a leak — it’s still leaking more than four months later, and its cause and location remain a mystery. Representatives with the Johnson City Development Authority, which owns the building, the...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City intersection undergoing roadway expansion
A busy portion of State of Franklin Road in Johnson City will continue to see paving work next week, according to city officials. The intersection of Knob Creek Road, Med-Tech Parkway, and Peoples Street is undergoing a road widening and sidewalk project. Officials say from Monday, Oct. 31st to Friday,...
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Mother, father, daughter and two dogs escape Saturday morning house fire
KINGSPORT — Firefighting crews responded to a fire at a home on Boss Road, off Bridwell Heights Road, around 7:40 a.m. Saturday in the Indian Springs community just east of Kingsport. No one was injured in the fire or fighting it, but it left the house inhabitable for a...
Comments / 0