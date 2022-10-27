Read full article on original website
Air Canada quarterly revenue more than doubles on strong travel demand
(Reuters) – Air Canada said on Friday its quarterly revenue more than doubled as it flew more people helped by strong summer travel demand, but the carrier faces operational headaches and high jet fuel prices. Canada’s largest carrier posted a revenue of C$5.32 billion in the third quarter, compared...
Imperial Oil quarterly profit more than doubles amid tighter energy supply
(Reuters) – Imperial Oil Ltd reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Friday, on the back of higher energy prices amid tighter global supplies. Oil companies are posting record profits amid higher prices and tight supplies on output cut decisions that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as market disruption from the war in Ukraine.
Pioneer Natural Resources third-quarter profit surges
(Reuters) – U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co on Thursday posted an 89.9% jump in third-quarter profit as crude prices hovered near multi-year highs following sanctions on Russia, a leading producer of oil and gas. Net income attributable to common stockholders stood at $1.98 billion, or $7.93 a...
Bed Bath & Beyond reviewing possible data breach
(Reuters) – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Friday a third party had this month improperly accessed its data through a phishing scam by accessing the hard drive and certain shared drives of one of its employees. The big-box retailer said it was reviewing the data that was...
Global equity funds receive inflows for first time in 10 weeks
(Reuters) – Global equity funds attracted money inflows in the week ended Oct. 26, bolstered by expectations the Federal Reserve would slow its pace of rate hikes to counter the economic slowdown. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors bought a net $7.8 billion worth of global equity funds in...
Pioneer Natural Resources to increase return targets for oil wells
(Reuters) – U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources will reshuffle its drilling portfolio next year to target wells with potentially higher returns, a move to boost productivity levels. The company will run about 24 to 26 drilling rigs, up from between 22 and 24 this year, and up...
‘Black Adam’ Muscles Up To $250M Global Through Sophomore Frame; ‘Smile’ Nearing $200M WW – International Box Office
Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros/New Line DC’s Black Adam in its second offshore frame saw a strong hold, down just 45%. It added $39M from 76 offshore markets to take the running international box office total to $139M for a global cume through Sunday of $250M. While superhero movies are typically frontloaded, there were a number of Black Adam markets that saw only slight drops — school holidays helped in parts of Europe. Among the standouts are France (-19%), Netherlands (-25%), Germany (-27%) and the UK (-38%). The Dwayne Johnson-starrer continued to rank No. 1 in 60 overseas markets including France, Germany,...
Audi supports one-off staff payments over permanent wage hikes
BERLIN (Reuters) – German carmaker Audi is in favour of offering employees one-off tax-free payments instead of permanent wage increases, its human resources director said, as unions across Europe’s biggest economy demand higher wages in light of rising inflation. Workers’ purchasing power in Germany has already taken a...
Porsche CFO: we must safeguard data infrastructure
BERLIN (Reuters) – Porsche’s Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke said critical infrastructure, particularly data infrastructure, needed better protection in Germany and worldwide to protect supply chains from overlapping crises. The chief financial officer did not specify who needed protection from whom but cited the recent attacks on the...
Volkswagen: Supply chain problems now the rule, not exception
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s chief executive warned on Friday that supply chain problems were now the rule and not the exception, with the carmaker sitting on 150,000 unfinished vehicles because of lacking parts. Volkswagen has set up a separate unit to evaluate threats to supply security, gathering data...
EMA panel lists heavy menstrual bleeding as side effect of Moderna, Pfizer shots
(Reuters) – A safety panel of the European drug regulator on Friday recommended adding heavy menstrual bleeding as a side effect of Pfizer Inc/BioNtech’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax COVID-19 vaccines. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Fed pivot not on horizon even as over-tightening risks loom- strategists
(Reuters) – There is a greater chance of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates too far and tipping the economy into a recession, strategists and fund managers told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF). “The biggest risk is that the Fed overdoes it since inflation tends to react...
ECB reaffirms rate hike plans even as recession looms large
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers stood firmly behind plans to keep raising interest rates even at a cost to economic growth, as data on Friday showed rising inflationary pressures. The ECB doubled its deposit rate to 1.5% on Thursday and promised more tightening in the months to...
