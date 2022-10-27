Read full article on original website
Canada strengthening guidelines to protect critical minerals sectors
OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Canadian government said on Friday it was strengthening foreign investment guidelines to protect the country’s critical minerals sectors from foreign state-owned enterprises. Significant transactions by foreign state-owned companies in Canada’s critical minerals sectors would now only be approved on an exceptional basis, Industry Minister...
Volkswagen: Supply chain problems now the rule, not exception
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s chief executive warned on Friday that supply chain problems were now the rule and not the exception, with the carmaker sitting on 150,000 unfinished vehicles because of lacking parts. Volkswagen has set up a separate unit to evaluate threats to supply security, gathering data...
Porsche CFO: we must safeguard data infrastructure
BERLIN (Reuters) – Porsche’s Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke said critical infrastructure, particularly data infrastructure, needed better protection in Germany and worldwide to protect supply chains from overlapping crises. The chief financial officer did not specify who needed protection from whom but cited the recent attacks on the...
Sweden to further investigate Nord Stream pipeline damage
OSLO (Reuters) – Sweden has ordered additional investigations to be carried out of the damage done last month to the two Nord Stream pipelines, the prosecutor in charge of the case said in a statement on Friday. Sweden and Denmark have both concluded that four leaks on Nord Stream...
Air Canada quarterly revenue more than doubles on strong travel demand
(Reuters) – Air Canada said on Friday its quarterly revenue more than doubled as it flew more people helped by strong summer travel demand, but the carrier faces operational headaches and high jet fuel prices. Canada’s largest carrier posted a revenue of C$5.32 billion in the third quarter, compared...
FAA says has not approved Mexico’s plan to regain Category 1 aviation rating- source
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mexico is making progress towards recovering its Category 1 aviation rating, but the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has not yet approved a plan, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said earlier in a statement that U.S. authorities had...
Ryanair’s handling services call off strikes at 22 Spanish airports
MADRID (Reuters) – Workers at Azul Handling, the ground handling company servicing Ryanair in 22 Spanish airports, called off a plan to hold several 24-hour strikes between Oct. 28 and Jan. 8 to demand better working conditions, union USO said on Friday. USO said minimum services set by the...
Pioneer Natural Resources to increase return targets for oil wells
(Reuters) – U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources will reshuffle its drilling portfolio next year to target wells with potentially higher returns, a move to boost productivity levels. The company will run about 24 to 26 drilling rigs, up from between 22 and 24 this year, and up...
German government will consider whether to stay on Twitter after Musk takeover
(Reuters) – The German government will consider whether it still wants to have a presence on Twitter following the takeover by the world’s richest man Elon Musk, a spokesperson said on Friday. Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of the influential social media platform on Thursday and signalled...
Windfall tax increase and HS2 under review as Tories look to plug budget
“Everything will be reviewed” as the government looks for ways to cut spending and plug a budget black hole, the levelling up minister has said, naming the HS2 high speed rail project and Liz Truss’s investment zones as likely candidates for savings. Michael Gove’s comments follow reports that...
Cathay Pacific to resume some flights using Russian airspace – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will resume using Russian airspace on some flights, becoming the first major airline to do so since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Cathay Pacific will fly from New York to the Asian financial hub using...
‘Perfect storm’ swirls as Canadians face hot inflation, rising rates
OTTAWA/WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) – At a warehouse on an industrial stretch in Ottawa, giant metal crates of donated groceries are piled high as volunteers sort canned goods, pasta and other foods to be distributed to pantries around the Canadian city. Demand has surged 33% at the Ottawa Food Bank...
South Korea Halloween disaster leaves desperate families seeking word of missing
SEOUL (Reuters) – In tears, Philomene Aby’s hands shook as she asked workers at a South Korean community centre for any news of her 22-year-old son, missing in the wake of a crowd surge in Seoul that left at least 151 people dead on Saturday. Her son, Masela,...
Italy’s Meloni tells Germany’s Scholz measures to cut energy prices are urgently needed
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday told in a phone call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that measures to tackle rising energy prices were urgently needed, Rome’s government said in a statement. “Prime Minister Meloni stressed the importance of the progress made at...
Audi supports one-off staff payments over permanent wage hikes
BERLIN (Reuters) – German carmaker Audi is in favour of offering employees one-off tax-free payments instead of permanent wage increases, its human resources director said, as unions across Europe’s biggest economy demand higher wages in light of rising inflation. Workers’ purchasing power in Germany has already taken a...
Chinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou
BEIJING (Reuters) – Cities in central China hastily drew up plans to isolate migrant workers fleeing to their hometowns from a vast assembly facility of iPhone maker Foxconn in COVID-hit Zhengzhou city, fearing the returnees may trigger coronavirus outbreaks. Zhengzhou, capital of Henan province, reported 167 locally transmitted COVID-19...
South Korea stampede death toll rises to 120 – fire authorities
SEOUL (Reuters) – The number of deaths reported from a stampede in a central district of the South Korean capital Seoul has risen to 120, a fire official said. The incident took place at about 10:20 p.m. (1320 GMT) as a large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during the Halloween events.
China names Chen Yixin as state security minister -parliament
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has appointed Chen Yixin as state security minister, replacing Chen Wenqing who was promoted to oversee police, legal affairs and intelligence, the National People’s Congress, or parliament, said on Sunday. Chen Yixin, who was elected to the ruling Communist Party’s Central Committee during its...
Finland’s Nokian Tyres sells Russian operations to Tatneft
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Nokian Tyres has signed an agreement to sell its Russian operations to Russian oil producer Tatneft PJSC for 400 million euros ($398.7 million), the Finnish company said on Friday. At the end of June, Nokian Tyres said it would initiate a controlled exit from the Russian...
UK has shown leadership on climate change, PM Sunak says
LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday Britain had shown leadership on climate change, but it was right he focused on “pressing domestic challenges” rather than attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt next month. “The leadership that we have shown on the climate...
