104.1 WIKY

Canada strengthening guidelines to protect critical minerals sectors

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Canadian government said on Friday it was strengthening foreign investment guidelines to protect the country’s critical minerals sectors from foreign state-owned enterprises. Significant transactions by foreign state-owned companies in Canada’s critical minerals sectors would now only be approved on an exceptional basis, Industry Minister...
104.1 WIKY

Volkswagen: Supply chain problems now the rule, not exception

BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s chief executive warned on Friday that supply chain problems were now the rule and not the exception, with the carmaker sitting on 150,000 unfinished vehicles because of lacking parts. Volkswagen has set up a separate unit to evaluate threats to supply security, gathering data...
104.1 WIKY

Porsche CFO: we must safeguard data infrastructure

BERLIN (Reuters) – Porsche’s Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke said critical infrastructure, particularly data infrastructure, needed better protection in Germany and worldwide to protect supply chains from overlapping crises. The chief financial officer did not specify who needed protection from whom but cited the recent attacks on the...
104.1 WIKY

Sweden to further investigate Nord Stream pipeline damage

OSLO (Reuters) – Sweden has ordered additional investigations to be carried out of the damage done last month to the two Nord Stream pipelines, the prosecutor in charge of the case said in a statement on Friday. Sweden and Denmark have both concluded that four leaks on Nord Stream...
104.1 WIKY

Air Canada quarterly revenue more than doubles on strong travel demand

(Reuters) – Air Canada said on Friday its quarterly revenue more than doubled as it flew more people helped by strong summer travel demand, but the carrier faces operational headaches and high jet fuel prices. Canada’s largest carrier posted a revenue of C$5.32 billion in the third quarter, compared...
104.1 WIKY

Ryanair’s handling services call off strikes at 22 Spanish airports

MADRID (Reuters) – Workers at Azul Handling, the ground handling company servicing Ryanair in 22 Spanish airports, called off a plan to hold several 24-hour strikes between Oct. 28 and Jan. 8 to demand better working conditions, union USO said on Friday. USO said minimum services set by the...
104.1 WIKY

Pioneer Natural Resources to increase return targets for oil wells

(Reuters) – U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources will reshuffle its drilling portfolio next year to target wells with potentially higher returns, a move to boost productivity levels. The company will run about 24 to 26 drilling rigs, up from between 22 and 24 this year, and up...
104.1 WIKY

German government will consider whether to stay on Twitter after Musk takeover

(Reuters) – The German government will consider whether it still wants to have a presence on Twitter following the takeover by the world’s richest man Elon Musk, a spokesperson said on Friday. Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of the influential social media platform on Thursday and signalled...
104.1 WIKY

‘Perfect storm’ swirls as Canadians face hot inflation, rising rates

OTTAWA/WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) – At a warehouse on an industrial stretch in Ottawa, giant metal crates of donated groceries are piled high as volunteers sort canned goods, pasta and other foods to be distributed to pantries around the Canadian city. Demand has surged 33% at the Ottawa Food Bank...
104.1 WIKY

Audi supports one-off staff payments over permanent wage hikes

BERLIN (Reuters) – German carmaker Audi is in favour of offering employees one-off tax-free payments instead of permanent wage increases, its human resources director said, as unions across Europe’s biggest economy demand higher wages in light of rising inflation. Workers’ purchasing power in Germany has already taken a...
104.1 WIKY

Chinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou

BEIJING (Reuters) – Cities in central China hastily drew up plans to isolate migrant workers fleeing to their hometowns from a vast assembly facility of iPhone maker Foxconn in COVID-hit Zhengzhou city, fearing the returnees may trigger coronavirus outbreaks. Zhengzhou, capital of Henan province, reported 167 locally transmitted COVID-19...
104.1 WIKY

South Korea stampede death toll rises to 120 – fire authorities

SEOUL (Reuters) – The number of deaths reported from a stampede in a central district of the South Korean capital Seoul has risen to 120, a fire official said. The incident took place at about 10:20 p.m. (1320 GMT) as a large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during the Halloween events.
104.1 WIKY

China names Chen Yixin as state security minister -parliament

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has appointed Chen Yixin as state security minister, replacing Chen Wenqing who was promoted to oversee police, legal affairs and intelligence, the National People’s Congress, or parliament, said on Sunday. Chen Yixin, who was elected to the ruling Communist Party’s Central Committee during its...
104.1 WIKY

Finland’s Nokian Tyres sells Russian operations to Tatneft

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Nokian Tyres has signed an agreement to sell its Russian operations to Russian oil producer Tatneft PJSC for 400 million euros ($398.7 million), the Finnish company said on Friday. At the end of June, Nokian Tyres said it would initiate a controlled exit from the Russian...
104.1 WIKY

UK has shown leadership on climate change, PM Sunak says

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday Britain had shown leadership on climate change, but it was right he focused on “pressing domestic challenges” rather than attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt next month. “The leadership that we have shown on the climate...

