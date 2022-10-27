Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
californiapublic.com
North Hollywood Arson Suspect Just Got Out of Prison — for Arson
A man arrested on suspicion of igniting several fires in North Hollywood Wednesday morning had just been released from state prison after serving part of a five-year sentence for arson, according to court records and law enforcement sources. David A. Rivas, 35, was detained by police near the scenes of...
californiapublic.com
Paul Morantz dies; L.A. attorney nearly killed when cult planted rattlesnake in his mailbox
Synanon leader Charles Dederich and two of his followers were sentenced for the snake attack, which came after Morantz prevailed against the group in court.
californiapublic.com
Man wrongly convicted of Inglewood murder freed after 38 years by DNA evidence
Maurice Hastings was convicted in the murder of an Inglewood woman in 1988. New evidence set him free.
californiapublic.com
Pasadena woman faces felony charge after video shows pickax attack on neighbor's home
Beverly Ann Baker, 65, is accused of taking a pickax to her neighbor’s home, smashing several windows. A police official said it appears she was in a mental health crisis.
californiapublic.com
Column: A $2-million 'bike lane to nowhere' symbolizes L.A.'s outrageous dysfunction
Frustrated L.A. taxpayers get the runaround, or no response at all, when they try to get attention for various municipal breakdowns.
californiapublic.com
Off-duty Colton police officer dies after accidentally shooting himself, authorities say
The officer, identified as Lorenzo Morgan, told dispatchers he had accidentally shot himself and was on the side of the road in his vehicle in Oro Grande.
californiapublic.com
Who will replace L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl — a seasoned Sacramento legislator or a millennial West Hollywood activist?
West Hollywood City Councilmember Lindsey Horvath touts her actions, while state Sen. Bob Hertzberg speaks of his negotiating, as skills that make each the ideal L.A. County supervisor. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Police Seeking Motorist After Crash in Torrance Leaves 78-Year-Old Man Dead
A traffic crash in Torrance on Thursday left a 78-year-old man dead, and police sought the public’s help to find a motorist who ran from the scene. The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary. “The...
californiapublic.com
For a break from City Hall toxicity, try open mic in Tarzana
For 15 years, Soapbox Sessions Open Mic has offered the same level of respect to those talented or not, famous or obscure, in a supportive atmosphere. Some politicians might learn from them. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
More than 100 Voting Centers Open for Early Voting in LA County
Election day is more than a week away, but dozens of voting centers in Los Angeles County have opened early. The Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium in Culver City saw a handful of voters casting their ballot early. “I just want to use my power, I want to vote, I want...
californiapublic.com
'We're broken.' In the suburbs north of Los Angeles, voters feel fed up and afraid
With the midterm election looming, these California voters fear U.S. democracy is beyond repair, and blame politicians for feeding the dysfunction.
californiapublic.com
Orange County Pediatric Hospitals Report Surge of RSV Infections: Officials
Orange County health officials today “strongly” encouraged residents to follow preventive measures amid record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits for respiratory infections. “Orange County is seeing very high numbers of respiratory illness, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) severely impacting capacity in our pediatric hospitals,”...
californiapublic.com
Caruso on track to exceed $100 million in campaign spending
The developer’s record-breaking spending has already topped $92 million since launching his mayoral bid in February.
californiapublic.com
Column: Kevin de León is on an apology tour. When will he realize it's a farewell tour?
In interviews over the leaked racist audio, the activist-turned-politician is talking himself into irrelevancy rather than quit the L.A. City Council.
Comments / 0