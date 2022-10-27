ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

North Hollywood Arson Suspect Just Got Out of Prison — for Arson

A man arrested on suspicion of igniting several fires in North Hollywood Wednesday morning had just been released from state prison after serving part of a five-year sentence for arson, according to court records and law enforcement sources. David A. Rivas, 35, was detained by police near the scenes of...
Orange County Pediatric Hospitals Report Surge of RSV Infections: Officials

Orange County health officials today “strongly” encouraged residents to follow preventive measures amid record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits for respiratory infections. “Orange County is seeing very high numbers of respiratory illness, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) severely impacting capacity in our pediatric hospitals,”...

