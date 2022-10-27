Read full article on original website
WATCH: Huff after loss to Coastal Carolina
Marshall football hosted (6-1) Coastal Carolina for their homecoming night, and lost the final 24-13.
Metro News
Coastal Carolina at Marshall: What to watch for
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall seeks its first Sun Belt Conference home win Saturday night when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers visit Huntington for the Herd’s Homecoming game. Game time at Joan C. Edwards Stadium is 7 p.m. and the contest is being shown nationally by the NFL Network. Marshall...
myhorrynews.com
Sumter rolls past Conway on senior night
The Sumter High football team took care of business on Friday, rolling past Conway 45-0 to complete a perfect run through Region V-5A. The Gamecocks were firing on all cylinders despite some late injuries as they prepare to open the playoffs at home next week. Their opponent is still to be determined, as they’re facing a team receiving an at-large bid.
WMBF
WMBF Extra Point Scores and Highlights - Week 10
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!. THURSDAY. Lake View 40, Hannah-Pamplico 32. Lewisville 44, McBee 18. FRIDAY. Carolina Forest 41, St....
WIS-TV
Ridge View football team may be forced to forfeit all wins this season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Executive Committee of South Carolina High School League held a meeting on Friday, Oct. 28, where they voted to uphold sanctions against Ridge View Football team. The vote came about after an investigation into the team found that three players on the team were ineligible.
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach not ready to give up on season yet, claims spirited win over Seahawks
North Myrtle Beach entered its regular season finale Friday night with one win on the season, riding a nine-quarter scoreless streak. But against their neighboring rival to the south, the Chiefs were giving no quarter at The Hank. Two goal-line stands in the first half among four fourth-down stops in...
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football teams make SCHSL playoffs
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With the regular season now wrapped up, several local teams are looking to make a march to state in the playoffs. The top four teams in each SCHSL region are guaranteed a playoff spot in each classification. Class 5A and 4A also include at-large bids in their respective brackets.
myhorrynews.com
Green Sea Floyds' season ends in loss to Latta
The Green Sea Floyds Trojans hoped to cap their regular season with a region victory Friday night but such was not the case. The Latta Vikings took the contest 21-0, leaving the Trojans winless in region play. That also means Green Sea Floyds won't make the playoffs. The Trojans were...
WLTX.com
Disbelief: South Carolina lottery winner shocked by grocery store jackpot ticket
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina's Lowcountry had a quick change of plans recently when she realized that her lottery ticket was a winner. She had just purchased the $10 ticket at Krishna Indian & American Groceries on Green Ridge Road in North Charleston when she scratched it off and learned that she would soon be taking home a sizable jackpot.
manninglive.com
Meet the Candidates: Ernest "Chip" Finney
The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the third week in the series. Here is an article about Ernest “Chip” Finney, who is running for Solicitor Circuit 3, in Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
thenewirmonews.com
District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina
Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina And South Carolina Among The Best States For Fishing
I was probably just learning how to walk when my Daddy put a cane pole in my hand. He showed me how to bait a hook, catch a fish, take it off the hook , clean it and put it in a pan. He would say “you aren’t a real fisherman til you know how to do it all”. And I LOVED doing it all. Still do. It was no surprise to me when both North Carolina and South Carolina made the top ten list of the best states in America for fishing.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
WLTX.com
2.3 magnitude earthquake felt in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Georgia woke up to a slight rumble on Sunday morning -- and no, it wasn't thunder. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:33 a.m. about nine miles north of Milledgeville in central Georgia. The earthquake was...
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
Myrtle Beach State Park fishing pier reopens
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach State Park reopened most of its fishing pier on Friday, according to an announcement. “Our staff has been working extremely hard the last few weeks and we are excited to tell you that the majority of the fishing pier was reopened,” the announcement reads. The pier is open […]
myhorrynews.com
The old Presbyterian church in Myrtle Beach could be an entertainment venue next year
The old First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach could turn into a multi-use entertainment business after city council on Monday passed a resolution declaring the property abandoned, thus paving the way for the proposed developer to receive tax credits for renovations. The developers want to turn the old church location...
communitytimessc.com
Dr. Toney Graham, III: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center
Nearly 15 years ago, as a newly minted doctor, I joined the Graham Clinic established by my father, Dr. Toney Graham, Jr., on the outskirts of Lake City. He built the practice from basically nothing, and through good times and bad he brought babies into the world, treated everything from cuts and scrapes to life-threatening illnesses, and consoled the grieving.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Seasfood at Sea Captains House in Myrtle Beach
Serving fresh seafood for over 50 years, Sea Captains House has won several awards for its cuisine. The restaurant has been named on PhillyBite Magazine for having one of the state's best Crab Cakes. The restaurant is open seven days a week and features dishes inspired by the coastal region of South Carolina. Try the Maryland-style crab cakes broiled with homemade remoulade sauce.
1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a man was injured during a Saturday night shooting in Pawleys Island. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Bertha Lane. According to deputies, a male victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No other details were provided.
