I was probably just learning how to walk when my Daddy put a cane pole in my hand. He showed me how to bait a hook, catch a fish, take it off the hook , clean it and put it in a pan. He would say “you aren’t a real fisherman til you know how to do it all”. And I LOVED doing it all. Still do. It was no surprise to me when both North Carolina and South Carolina made the top ten list of the best states in America for fishing.

