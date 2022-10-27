ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, KY

Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police confirms an officer with the London Police Department has died. According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver overnight at around 12:40 AM on Sunday morning. KSP says that a pickup truck was traveling north on Ky. 229 when it entered the intersection and collided with Officer Medlock’s patrol unit. His shift had begun at 6:00 PM on Saturday evening.
LONDON, KY
Pike County Man Arrested On Forgery And Theft Charges

A man out of Pike County was recently arrested after a woman reported that her checkbook had been stolen and then used to purchase auto parts. The woman called Pikeville Police to inform them that her checkbook had been stolen from her mailbox, and then used at auto parts stores in both Pikeville and Coal Run.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Knoxville Police Department officials provided an update on the investigation of the deadly Alcoa Highway shooting that occurred on Oct. 16. On Friday, Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, age 24, was apprehended in Loudon County by KPD Violent Crime Unit and Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies....
KNOXVILLE, TN
Man Facing Drug Trafficking Charges Following Drug Bust

An Eastern Kentucky man is now facing a list of charges following a recent drug bust. Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies were in the Harold Community, following up on a drug trafficking investigation, when they are said to have encountered a man whom they later discovered was a convicted felon.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Police seeing increase of domestic violence calls and arrests in one county

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are seeing an increase in a certain activity as we head into the holiday season. Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department say domestic violence related calls and arrests are becoming more common. They expect the trend to continue as more people go inside with the changing seasons and temperatures starting to drop.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Substance in Pulaski County trunk-or-treat candy turns out to be antihistamine

Concerns about fentanyl, heroin, or other illicit drugs being in candy passed out at a Pulaski County trunk-or-treat event last week were eased when the substance turned out to be an antihistamine, according to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Concerns began after the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on...
Johnson City Press

Authorities: Stolen pistol involved in Big Stone Gap police officer’s death

When federal prosecutors announced the arrests of Michael Donivan White and 18 alleged co-conspirators of a methamphetamine ring Tuesday, more details came out about the weapon used in the killing of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler. According to the federal criminal complaint against White and others, federal and...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Former city councilman sentenced in drug trafficking case

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER) - A well-known Knox County man will spend more than eight years in prison for his role in a federal drug trafficking case. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports former Barbourville City Councilman Calvin Manis pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this week. According to court documents, Manis,...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
Southern Kentucky city dealing with string of road sign thefts

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders in Somerset and Pulaski County are dealing with a string of road sign thefts. Somerset leaders asked for help in stopping the thefts. City and county leaders said this is a problem that happens from time to time, but it has been even more of an issue in Somerset over the past three to four weeks.
SOMERSET, KY
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Golden Alert issued for Somerset woman

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department are asking for your help in finding a missing woman. Police issued a Golden Alert for Kimberly Casey, who was last seen at the Might Dollar in Somerset on September 23 around noon. Two days later, Casey said she was...
SOMERSET, KY

