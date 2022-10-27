Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police confirms an officer with the London Police Department has died. According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver overnight at around 12:40 AM on Sunday morning. KSP says that a pickup truck was traveling north on Ky. 229 when it entered the intersection and collided with Officer Medlock’s patrol unit. His shift had begun at 6:00 PM on Saturday evening.
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Arrested On Forgery And Theft Charges
A man out of Pike County was recently arrested after a woman reported that her checkbook had been stolen and then used to purchase auto parts. The woman called Pikeville Police to inform them that her checkbook had been stolen from her mailbox, and then used at auto parts stores in both Pikeville and Coal Run.
wvlt.tv
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Knoxville Police Department officials provided an update on the investigation of the deadly Alcoa Highway shooting that occurred on Oct. 16. On Friday, Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, age 24, was apprehended in Loudon County by KPD Violent Crime Unit and Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies....
Loudon man charged in connection with El Pulpo Loco shooting
A man is facing charges in relation to the El Pulpo Loco shooting that took place earlier this month according to the Knoxville Police Department.
q95fm.net
Man Facing Drug Trafficking Charges Following Drug Bust
An Eastern Kentucky man is now facing a list of charges following a recent drug bust. Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies were in the Harold Community, following up on a drug trafficking investigation, when they are said to have encountered a man whom they later discovered was a convicted felon.
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating fatal Monroe County hit and run
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for information related to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Monroe County.
wymt.com
q95fm.net
Well-Known Man from Knox County Sentenced to 100 Months in Prison for Drug Trafficking
A man from Knox County was sentence to more than eight years behind bars for his involvement in a federal drug trafficking case. It’s reported that earlier this week Calvin Manis, a former city councilman for Barbourville, pled guilty to the charges. Manis admitted to filling prescriptions for pain...
2 charged in relation to alleged murder after remains found at South Holston Lake
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people have been charged in connection to an alleged murder after evidence was found following an investigation into human remains that were found at South Holston Lake. The remains were found on Thursday by a fisherman near Observation Knob Park, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports. An investigation was […]
wymt.com
Police seeing increase of domestic violence calls and arrests in one county
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are seeing an increase in a certain activity as we head into the holiday season. Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department say domestic violence related calls and arrests are becoming more common. They expect the trend to continue as more people go inside with the changing seasons and temperatures starting to drop.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy
Carter County authorities searching for truck owner after 3 alleged church thefts
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) asked for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a truck investigators believe is tied to at least three alleged church thefts in Carter and Washington counties. Police are searching for the driver of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 two-wheel […]
lakercountry.com
Substance in Pulaski County trunk-or-treat candy turns out to be antihistamine
Concerns about fentanyl, heroin, or other illicit drugs being in candy passed out at a Pulaski County trunk-or-treat event last week were eased when the substance turned out to be an antihistamine, according to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Concerns began after the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on...
Johnson City Press
Authorities: Stolen pistol involved in Big Stone Gap police officer’s death
When federal prosecutors announced the arrests of Michael Donivan White and 18 alleged co-conspirators of a methamphetamine ring Tuesday, more details came out about the weapon used in the killing of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler. According to the federal criminal complaint against White and others, federal and...
Laurel County traffic stop finds 3 lbs of meth
According to a news release, the two men were acting suspiciously and K-9 officer Maverick was deployed to search the car.
wymt.com
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky city dealing with string of road sign thefts
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders in Somerset and Pulaski County are dealing with a string of road sign thefts. Somerset leaders asked for help in stopping the thefts. City and county leaders said this is a problem that happens from time to time, but it has been even more of an issue in Somerset over the past three to four weeks.
wvlt.tv
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP
q95fm.net
Whitley County Law Enforcement Advises Public to Watch Out for Man Wanted for Attempted Kidnapping
Law enforcement in Whitley County is advising people to keep an eye out for a suspect who is wanted for attempted kidnapping. Williamsburg Police Department officers have an active warrant out for a young, white adult male from Williamsburg, 19-year-old Colin Powers. No further details about the incident have been...
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for Somerset woman
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department are asking for your help in finding a missing woman. Police issued a Golden Alert for Kimberly Casey, who was last seen at the Might Dollar in Somerset on September 23 around noon. Two days later, Casey said she was...
