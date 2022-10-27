Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Corn Nation
Illinois Did What Was Expected And Still There is an Overreaction
I’m glad that Trev Alberts is a sober evaluator. Or at least we all hope he should be at this point in the season. I’ve saw some who have now decided that Mickey should no longer be considered as the next head coach. My question then is the following.
Corn Nation
Postgame Reaction: Nebraska Football Loses 26-9 to Illinois
The game was fun to watch until the exact play after which it wasn’t. Nebraska played well against Illinois until Casey Thompson went out of the game with an injury. The Nebraska offense could only muster one first down the rest of the game after that. The Nebraska defense...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska volleyball bounces back with sweep of Maryland
Nebraska defeated Maryland (25-16, 25-9, 25-19), to get back on track just three days after being defeated in straight sets by No. 5 Wisconsin. The match was the second meeting between the two teams this season. In the first contest, the Huskers managed a four-set victory in College Park, Maryland. Saturday’s match not only constituted a rematch, but a showcase of two of the nation’s best defenses.
KETV.com
Mickey Joseph shares thoughts on Huskers' loss to Illinois
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers fell to the Fighting Illini 26-9, putting their season's record at 3-5. "Good football team, just like we thought. Really good defensive football team," interim head coach Mickey Joseph said. Joseph also said the team needs to dissect the game's film to figure out...
klkntv.com
Illinois defeats Nebraska after Husker offense sputters in second half
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — No. 17 Illinois took control of the game Saturday after a key interception to defeat Nebraska 26-9. The Huskers seemed to be holding their own through much of the first half, gaining 221 yards against the Big Ten’s top-ranked defense. But things turned in...
College Football Odds: Illinois vs. Nebraska prediction, odds, pick – 10/29/2022
The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college football odds series for our Illinois Nebraska prediction and pick. The Illinois Fighting Illini are having the time of their lives. They control their fate in the Big Ten West Division. If they win out, they win the division championship and would earn their first-ever ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis this December. No one saw that coming. Wisconsin and Iowa were generally regarded as the teams to beat in the West this season, with Minnesota and Purdue also being in the conversation. Illinois football has struggled for a long time. Even if some analysts might have been quietly optimistic about this team and what it could achieve, they certainly didn’t predict this scenario, in which Illinois steadily rose to the top of the West before the end of October, with Wisconsin having fired coach Paul Chryst and Iowa being a total disaster. It is a huge opportunity for head coach Bret Bielema to return to the Big Ten title game for the first time since he coached Wisconsin in the 2012 game. His opponent in that game was Nebraska, the same school he will face this Saturday. Nebraska’s coach 10 years ago was Bo Pelini. The Huskers fired him and have struggled to find anyone as good as him. That’s not a commentary on how great Pelini was; he was a fairly ordinary coach. However, Pelini at least delivered half-decent results. The Huskers have been flatly bad under Pelini’s successors, and they are now looking for a new permanent head coach to restore Nebraska football to glory.
Nebraska Football: Broadcast crew set for Huskers vs Illini Week 9
The Nebraska football team has one of its toughest games of the year on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers square off against the 17th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini. This is a game that will determine whether or not the Cornhuskers will stay in the running for the Big Ten West or take a big hit to their bowl game hopes.
Illinois Football: Crystal Ball has Illini flipping 3-star edge rusher
Illinois football could be in the process of flipping a recruit for the class of 2023. Bret Bielema put together a solid class of 2022 for the Illini that ranked in the top 50. He is now trying to add the finishing pieces to the 2023 class so that group can also finish in the top 50.
Corn Nation
Some Big Recruits Will Be Visiting For The Illinois Game
It's very rare that an offensive lineman can play as a true freshman, but when you're as talented as Bo Hughley & you have an offensive line as atrocious as Nebraska, it can definitely happen. This would be a mammoth recruiting haul by Mickey & Co. THIS IS HUGE NEWS...
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson seen heading to locker room after apparent injury vs. Illinois
Casey Thompson got drilled by a pair of Illinois defenders and had to leave the game. It looked like he was holding his right forearm. Thompson dropped back to pass and saw the pass rush heading straight for him shortly after he got the snap. Thompson tried to get it to a Nebraska receiver, but the pass was intercepted by Sydney Brown.
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Illinois
Is it just me or has it seemed like forever since the Huskers have played football?. Well don’t you worry they are back and the game this Saturday is going to be a big win for Nebraska. Here are your reasons why:. #1 LAST WEEK WAS A BYE WEEK.
Kearney Hub
Recruiting: Raiola family - including Dylan and Dayton - headed back to Nebraska for visit
LINCOLN - Nebraska football will host a number of top 2024 recruits for Saturday's game against Illinois, including a five-star legacy who's committed to Ohio State and intends to tag along with his younger brother. Dylan Raiola, the nation's No. 1 2024 recruit according to multiple services, will return to...
Illinois basketball beats Quincy in exhibition game
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Fans finally got a chance to see the new Illini men’s basketball team as they faced off against Quincy at the State Farm Center for an exhibition game. Illinois finished the game winning 87-52. Sluggish wasn’t the word Brad Underwood wanted to use for the first half of Illinois’s exhibition with Quincy, […]
Illinois basketball ready for first time taking the court
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is preparing for their first exhibition game versus Quincy tomorrow at home. The Illini had a scrimmage Saturday against Kansas, where head coach Brad Underwood says they got to learn a lot about his new team. Underwood says one of the biggest challenges tomorrow is letting freshman get used to […]
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska men’s and women’s cross country teams race at Big Ten Championships
The Husker men and women ventured north to Ann Arbor, Michigan to contest the Big Ten Cross Country Championships on Friday morning. The Nebraska women finished 10th of 14 teams, a one-spot improvement from last year. Meanwhile, the men finished 11 of 12 teams, a downgrade from the past few years.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball: Former Husker fired by Ole Miss
One of the great former stars of Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball is in quite a spot of trouble. One week after being suspended by Ole Miss, Kayla Banwarth has been officially fired. While the reason for the firing isn’t known, the school moved rather quickly in the investigation that saw the...
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 28, 2022: Playoff football
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The second round of the class 7A playoffs present an interesting central Illinois match-up. Pekin beat Plainfield Central, 51-14, to advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Dragons (10-0) will meet Normal Community (7-3), which won on the road at Rockton Hononegah, 44-13, to open the playoffs on Friday. […]
LaTulip: Goode injury 'a big blow' to Illini
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip breaks down how Luke Goode's foot fracture impacts Illinois basketball to start the season and who must step up in his absence.
3 News Now
Former Nebraska volleyball player, assistant Banwarth out as Ole Miss head coach
OXFORD, Miss. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska volleyball player & assistant Kayla Banwarth is no longer the head coach at Ole Miss. Banwarth & the school parted ways Thursday after she was placed on leave last week. "With the accomplishments we experienced during her tenure, Coach Banwarth leaves this program...
WOWT
High school football playoffs first round: Gretna survives upset, beats Lincoln Southeast to advance to the second round
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - High school football playoffs are here. The mission for teams across Nebraska and Iowa is survive and advance. Here are some of the highlights from the first round of playoffs. Papio South vs. Bellevue West. Omaha North vs. Grand Island. Papio vs. Westside. Millard West vs....
