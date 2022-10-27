ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irishsportsdaily.com

Notebook: Good & Ugly Trends From Win Over No. 16 Syracuse

Notre Dame’s up-and-down 2022 campaign hit a season high on Saturday with a 41-24 win at No. 16 Syracuse (6-2). The Irish improve to 5-3 and host No. 5 Clemson next weekend. The Irish are trending in the right direction in a few key aspects of the game, including its rush attack and special teams.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Snap Count Thoughts | Syracuse

Notre Dame started fast and didn’t look back on Saturday afternoon as the Fighting Irish left the JMA Wireless Dome with a 41-24 win over No. 16 Syracuse. Marcus Freeman’s squad was able to get a little deeper into the depth chart with how things went on Saturday as well as a few guys playing more due to scheme, especially on offense.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Drive Charts | Notre Dame 41 Syracuse 24

Notre Dame’s 41-24 victory at Syracuse didn’t lack excitement as the Irish controlled the game on both sides of the ball from the game’s first play. The drive charts from Saturday’s game tell the story of the game and that includes a dominant close to the first half after the Orange scored a touchdown on its second drive along with the Irish dominating time of possession.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

GAME THREAD | Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse

Notre Dame (4-3) at No. 16 Syracuse (6-1) JMA Wireless Dome| 12:00 p.m. ET | ABC | Syracuse -1.5 | O/U: 47.5. Game Week Articles | Roster| Depth Chart | Schedule |. Notre Dame sits at 4-3 entering Saturday's clash with No. 16 Syracuse and the Fighting Irish have looked good, bad and everything else this fall. The mixed bag has made it hard to figure out the identity of the team, while also making it hard to predict which team will show up on Saturday.
SYRACUSE, NY
irishsportsdaily.com

Frank Commentary

17-point win on the road against a ranked team? That right there is a lot to be happy about. 2 interceptions—that’s another bonus as this team has been struggling to create turnovers all year. 246 yards rushing and three rushing TD’s? Again, that’s what you want to see...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Marcus Freeman Notebook | Post-Syracuse

Marcus Freeman spoke following Notre Dame's 41-24 win over No. 16 Syracuse. "Really, really proud of our guys. That's a big win versus a really good football team in a hostile environment. It was good to see all three phases, for the most part, there were times we had some adversity, but all three phases were able to impact the game in a certain way.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Video | Notre Dame OL Joe Alt on Hiestand’s Impact & Syracuse

Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt spoke following Tuesday’s practice as the Irish will hit the road this weekend to take on No. 16 Syracuse. 0:00 - Where Harry Hiestand has helped his game the most. 0:26 - Challenges Syracuse’s front brings to an offensive line. 0:49 -...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Tracking The Trail | Notre Dame Targets Visiting Elsewhere

We’ve got some sweet College Football rivalry games being played this weekend, but that doesn’t always equate to major recruiting weekends. However, #4 Michigan (7-0) is craving an opportunity to beat up on Michigan State (3-4) during a primetime game on Saturday night and will be bringing in several top targets to enjoy the show.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

ISD Game Predictions: Syracuse

It’s Friday again, and that means game prediction time once again. Notre Dame takes on yet another ranked opponent in Syracuse, and it’s important for the Irish to win this game to get back on the right track with the season. Can the Irish win another big game on the road?
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Sunday Reflections

Notre Dame left Syracuse on Saturday afternoon with a 41-24 victory and a win over the No. 16 team in the country for the second time this month. The Irish held another opponent under 300 yards of total offense as the Orange finished with 286 total yards. Syracuse entered the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

ISD Intel | Behind The Scenes At Notre Dame

As we reported Wednesday, 2023 California wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons‍ will let his recruiting process extend through most - if not all – of November. “I want to make sure when I make the decision that it's my decision more than making someone else's decision,” Lyons told ISD. “I'm probably going to take one or two more official visits. I'm probably going to do this after the season.
NOTRE DAME, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy