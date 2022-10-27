Read full article on original website
Notebook: Good & Ugly Trends From Win Over No. 16 Syracuse
Notre Dame’s up-and-down 2022 campaign hit a season high on Saturday with a 41-24 win at No. 16 Syracuse (6-2). The Irish improve to 5-3 and host No. 5 Clemson next weekend. The Irish are trending in the right direction in a few key aspects of the game, including its rush attack and special teams.
Snap Count Thoughts | Syracuse
Notre Dame started fast and didn’t look back on Saturday afternoon as the Fighting Irish left the JMA Wireless Dome with a 41-24 win over No. 16 Syracuse. Marcus Freeman’s squad was able to get a little deeper into the depth chart with how things went on Saturday as well as a few guys playing more due to scheme, especially on offense.
Drive Charts | Notre Dame 41 Syracuse 24
Notre Dame’s 41-24 victory at Syracuse didn’t lack excitement as the Irish controlled the game on both sides of the ball from the game’s first play. The drive charts from Saturday’s game tell the story of the game and that includes a dominant close to the first half after the Orange scored a touchdown on its second drive along with the Irish dominating time of possession.
GAME THREAD | Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse
Notre Dame (4-3) at No. 16 Syracuse (6-1) JMA Wireless Dome| 12:00 p.m. ET | ABC | Syracuse -1.5 | O/U: 47.5. Game Week Articles | Roster| Depth Chart | Schedule |. Notre Dame sits at 4-3 entering Saturday's clash with No. 16 Syracuse and the Fighting Irish have looked good, bad and everything else this fall. The mixed bag has made it hard to figure out the identity of the team, while also making it hard to predict which team will show up on Saturday.
Frank Commentary
17-point win on the road against a ranked team? That right there is a lot to be happy about. 2 interceptions—that’s another bonus as this team has been struggling to create turnovers all year. 246 yards rushing and three rushing TD’s? Again, that’s what you want to see...
Marcus Freeman Notebook | Post-Syracuse
Marcus Freeman spoke following Notre Dame's 41-24 win over No. 16 Syracuse. "Really, really proud of our guys. That's a big win versus a really good football team in a hostile environment. It was good to see all three phases, for the most part, there were times we had some adversity, but all three phases were able to impact the game in a certain way.
Video | Notre Dame OL Joe Alt on Hiestand’s Impact & Syracuse
Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt spoke following Tuesday’s practice as the Irish will hit the road this weekend to take on No. 16 Syracuse. 0:00 - Where Harry Hiestand has helped his game the most. 0:26 - Challenges Syracuse’s front brings to an offensive line. 0:49 -...
Tracking The Trail | Notre Dame Targets Visiting Elsewhere
We’ve got some sweet College Football rivalry games being played this weekend, but that doesn’t always equate to major recruiting weekends. However, #4 Michigan (7-0) is craving an opportunity to beat up on Michigan State (3-4) during a primetime game on Saturday night and will be bringing in several top targets to enjoy the show.
ISD Game Predictions: Syracuse
It’s Friday again, and that means game prediction time once again. Notre Dame takes on yet another ranked opponent in Syracuse, and it’s important for the Irish to win this game to get back on the right track with the season. Can the Irish win another big game on the road?
Notre Dame OL Joe Alt Ascending Behind Improved Footwork & Film Study
Notre Dame’s offensive line was a hot topic to start the year, but the Fighting Irish have found consistency over the last five weeks. Yes, there is plenty of room to improve as Harry Hiestand’s group hasn’t reached the dominant stage, yet the growth has been noticeable.
Sunday Reflections
Notre Dame left Syracuse on Saturday afternoon with a 41-24 victory and a win over the No. 16 team in the country for the second time this month. The Irish held another opponent under 300 yards of total offense as the Orange finished with 286 total yards. Syracuse entered the...
ISD Intel | Behind The Scenes At Notre Dame
As we reported Wednesday, 2023 California wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons will let his recruiting process extend through most - if not all – of November. “I want to make sure when I make the decision that it's my decision more than making someone else's decision,” Lyons told ISD. “I'm probably going to take one or two more official visits. I'm probably going to do this after the season.
