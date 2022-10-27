ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska volleyball bounces back with sweep of Maryland

Nebraska defeated Maryland (25-16, 25-9, 25-19), to get back on track just three days after being defeated in straight sets by No. 5 Wisconsin. The match was the second meeting between the two teams this season. In the first contest, the Huskers managed a four-set victory in College Park, Maryland. Saturday’s match not only constituted a rematch, but a showcase of two of the nation’s best defenses.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Three takeaways and a question from Nebraska’s loss to Illinois

Despite starting strong, Nebraska football fell flat Saturday in a 26-9 loss to No. 17 Illinois. The Huskers dropped to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play, quashing any lingering whispers of Big Ten West title chances. Here are three takeaways and a question from the loss:. Thompson is...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

GALLERY: Nebraska Football vs. Illinois

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5) fell to the No. 17 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) with a final score of 26-9. Despite having a short lead in the first half, Husker's junior quarterback Casey Thompson's injury lead to the Huskers not scoring in the second half of the game and ultimately their fifth loss of the season.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

DN score predictions: Nebraska vs. Illinois

Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Illinois 26, Nebraska 20. As has happened many a time in the past season-and-a-half, Nebraska is presented with an opportunity to notch a potential trajectory-altering win against a superior opponent. This one should be just as close as the others. Illinois isn’t a better team in a conventional sense — the Fighting Illini actually have the lowest talent level in the Big Ten per 247Sports — but has a far better body of work than the Huskers.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Daily Nebraskan

Annual State of Diversity report leaves room for growth for UNL

UNL officials said Wednesday they remain optimistic about their efforts toward improving diversity, despite growing racial and economic disparities shown in the 2022 State of Diversity report. The 2022 State of Diversity, hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Office of Diversity and Inclusion, analyzed the Office’s annual diversity report in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy