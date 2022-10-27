Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Illinois 26, Nebraska 20. As has happened many a time in the past season-and-a-half, Nebraska is presented with an opportunity to notch a potential trajectory-altering win against a superior opponent. This one should be just as close as the others. Illinois isn’t a better team in a conventional sense — the Fighting Illini actually have the lowest talent level in the Big Ten per 247Sports — but has a far better body of work than the Huskers.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO