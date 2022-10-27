ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

Israel's Haredi voters drift hard right in leadership vacuum

JERUSALEM (AP) — One of Israel's most extremist politicians, known for his inflammatory anti-Arab speeches and stunts, is attracting new supporters from a previously untapped demographic — young ultra-Orthodox Jews, one of the fastest-growing segments of the country's population. Itamar Ben-Gvir's sharp rise in popularity in the last...
WVNews

Lebanon president leaves with no replacement, crisis deepens

BEIRUT (AP) — President Michel Aoun left Lebanon's presidential palace Sunday, marking the end of his six-year term without a replacement, leaving the small nation in a political vacuum that is likely to worsen its historic economic meltdown. As Aoun’s term ends, the country is being run by a...
WVNews

Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. Ukraine accused Russia of creating a world “hunger games.”
WVNews

Russians said to be clearing Ukrainian region's hospitals

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops moved large numbers of sick and wounded comrades from hospitals in southern Ukraine's Kherson region, Ukrainian military officials reported Saturday as their forces fought to retake a province overrun by invading soldiers early in the war. Kremlin-installed authorities in the mostly Russian-occupied region...

