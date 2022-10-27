ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Highlights: Aces defeat Mighty Oaks in first exhibition game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Four players finished in double figured to lead the University of Evansville men’s basketball team to an 81-56 victory over Oakland City in exhibition action inside the Ford Center. Leading the Purple Aces was Antoine Smith Jr. with a game-high 17 points.  He converted six of his seven field goal tries and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 11

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron. We have 22 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday. Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:. Floyd...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

44BLITZ - Mater Dei vs. Tell City

The Mater Dei Wildcats racked up more big plays in a game of big plays to outdistance Tell City 49-21 in the 2-A sectional semifinals. They'll face North Posey in the title game next week. The Vikings downed Paoli 55-31.
TELL CITY, IN
14news.com

Couple celebrates 50th 5K race in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - One couple celebrates the end of a racing journey in Newburgh Friday night. Paul and Kim Kasenow are hosting a pre-race party to celebrate the 50th state they will have ran a 5K in. At the pre-race party, the Kasenow’s will have shirts, medals, and the...
NEWBURGH, IN
warricknews.com

LaVonne Roth Grossman

LaVonne Roth Grossman was born on July 22, 1921, in Boonville, Ind. She graduated from Boonville High School and attended Indiana University, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. LaVonne worked in the family Ford Motor automobile and farm equipment business for many years. During WWII,...
BOONVILLE, IN
14news.com

14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark. Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk. She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter. Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest...
OWENSBORO, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family

Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
EVANSVILLE, IN
hot96.com

Southern Indiana Stadium Used In Famous Movie Being Renovated

League Stadium in Huntingburg is getting a face-lift. Lower level seats have already been removed from the ball park and new ones will be installed. No word on when the work will be completed. League Stadium is the other southern Indiana ball park to serve as a set for the...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wamwamfm.com

DCH Welcomes New Orthopedic Surgeon

Daviess Community Hospital is pleased to announce that they are partnering with Tri-State Orthopaedic Surgeons to provide services to Daviess County and the surrounding area. Dr. Nicholas Rensing, Orthopedic Surgeon, will be expanding his practice to Washington, Indiana starting in November 2022. He will see patients at Daviess Community Hospital’s CORE Center in Washington. He will share office space with our DCH Orthopedics team of Dr. Marcus Thorne, Andrew Houchins, PA-C, and Will Walker, NP. Major Rensing is excited to bring his experience gained in the army to provide orthopedic care to the Tristate area. His practice is focused on sports medicine, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, joint replacement, fracture care, and trauma, as well as general orthopedics.
WASHINGTON, IN
WTHI

Building collapses in downtown Loogootee

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a building collapse in Loogootee. It happened Friday afternoon at Greenwell Hardware on Mill Street. The sheriff's office has not released much information about the collapse. The Martin County Ambulance service said on it's Facebook page no one was...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Flying high: Dream career launched from Huntingburg Airport

Holland native Colin Smith assumed responsibilities as the new Seymor Airport manager in Seymor, Ind., earlier this week. The double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University is fulfilling his dreams of working in the aviation industry. He credits this past summer interning at the Huntingburg Regional Airport, working hand-in-hand with the airport staff for where he is at now.
HUNTINGBURG, IN

