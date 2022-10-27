Read full article on original website
We The Pepole
3d ago
Theses people are protected by the First Amendment! So should he! And his description of the protesters is pretty much spot on!
Reply
15
Old Luke
3d ago
The only thing worse than the government saying "I am here to help" is and NGO saying "I am here to help and this why ☝️😩you have been bla bla bla"
Reply
4
Pflanzsamen
3d ago
These deviates should be filtered out long before being allowed to carry guns in public. This is a bad apple who will get many good ones killed.
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Police: 2 people stabbed at Halloween party overnight
Sapulpa police say they got the call of a possible stabbing around 4 a.m. Sunday morning near South 33rd West Avenue and West 81st Street South.
Teen, 17, shot in the foot during bonfire
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot during a bonfire Friday night, Tulsa police said. Police said they received a report of a shooting victim at an urgent care. Police went to the bonfire in a field just east of the Titan Sports Complex near...
‘Not acceptable:’ Tulsan shares concerns about TPD supervisors controversial comments
TULSA, Okla. — One Tulsan, who was at an anti-police protest in 2020, is reacting to controversial comments shared by a Tulsa Police Department Sergeant in a Citizen’s Academy session. The sergeant’s comments included the subject of anti-police protests in Tulsa. In the audio recordings, the sergeant...
Police confirm ‘body’ found in north Tulsa QuikTrip dumpster actually deer carcass
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after reports of a body found inside a dumpster came in at a north Tulsa QuikTrip Friday night. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw organs by the dumpster at the QuikTrip near I-244 and N Sheridan. Police told FOX23 that inside...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: homicide investigation, county attorney allegations
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The Broken Arrow Police Department confirm they are investigating a house fire where eight people are dead in the 400 block of S Hickory Ave. They are now calling it a Homicide Investigation. This is a developing story. If you would like to read more about it, click here.
Police say a man in Oklahoma jumped into a pond while running from officers and drowned
A suspect in a break-in in Tulsa, Oklahoma, drowned in a pond while running from police on Thursday, the Tulsa Police Department said. At about 4:30 a.m., Tulsa police officers responded to an alarm going off at the clubhouse of an apartment building, the police department said on Facebook. When officers arrived, they found a shattered glass door and a naked man inside, his wet clothes strewn about.
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify suspected thieves
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying persons of interest. TPD says on multiple occasions, these individuals have entered a local retailer, taken items, and exited the store without paying. They have allegedly been seen loading the...
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
The deaths of eight family members — including six children found in a burning Oklahoma home — are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday. Police are trying to determine whether both adults were involved in the killings. The children, who ranged in age from 1 to...
Police involved in standoff in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are involved in a standoff in an east Tulsa neighborhood Wednesday evening. At least 13 Tulsa Police units are at a house near 21st and Garnett. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on the scene. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Tulsa man and woman face additional drug charges after previous arrest
TULSA, Okla. — A man and woman, who were previously arrested drug and gun charges, are now facing more drug charges, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police said they first arrested Shari Alspach and Jequeaz Johnson on October 14 after a traffic stop and search of their home revealed a large amount of drugs and guns. Due to the quantity and variety of drugs seized in that search, police said they needed more time to conduct their investigation.
Cold Case Files: Kim McVey, 30 Years With No Answers
TULSA, Okla. - It's been more than 30 years since Kim McVey was found shot to death behind a home near 96th Street North and Memorial, in Owasso, and in that time no arrests have been made. Ed Jackson of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force joined News On 6 at 4 to talk through the case.
Police: Suspect barricaded himself in east Tulsa home for hours
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/27; 6:55 a.m.) — A man suspected of barricading himself inside an east Tulsa house Wednesday is identified as Dexter Ross Harris. He is booked into the Tulsa County jail for first-degree robbery and obstructing/interfering with a police officer. UPDATE (10/26; 7:06 p.m.) —...
Tulsa Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Outside Nightclub
A Tulsa man who committed a shooting outside of a nightclub in August 2021 was sentenced Thursday in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. 22-year-old Jaden Perez was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. This sentence will run consecutive to...
californiaexaminer.net
Oklahoma House Fire Kills 8; Cops Investigate Possible Homicide
On Thursday afternoon, eight individuals were found dead after a fire in Oklahoma. The fire is being looked at as a possible murder investigation by both local and federal investigators. Around 4 o’clock in the afternoon, a call came in about a fire that had broken out in the Tulsa...
Multiple people killed in Broken Arrow fire, BAPD investigating
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is investigating a house fire where they say multiple people were killed. BAPD said this is a homicide investigation. The first priority was for Broken Arrow Fire to get the flames out at the home near Houston and Elm.
KOCO
Students from OKC, Tulsa learn about Oklahoma's sacred soil thanks to field trip program
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new partnership kicked off Friday between two of Oklahoma's most significant historical sites to give high school students an opportunity to visit both memorials in one day. Greenwood Rising and the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum teamed up to host field trips for ninth...
Security footage captures vandals breaking into Tulsa church
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/26/22 5:33 A.M.): Tulsa police said they identified the church burglary suspects. A local pastor is counting his losses after vandals and burglars broke into his church four times in 10 days and three out of the last five nights, breaking more than they took, but causing thousands of dollars in damages.
KTUL
Man seen stealing political signs from Tulsa yards as division worsens as election nears
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Divisiveness is leading to the majority of Republicans and Democrats believing that the other party represents a threat that could destroy America as we know it, and there are instances of tempers flaring in Tulsa as some political signs get stolen. Trena Burton has several...
Two men charged with drug trafficking after OHP finds 100 pounds of marijuana
The amount of drugs totaled more than $200,000 in street value.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1029M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 19