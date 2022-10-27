Read full article on original website
Joplin woman fell out the window of Silver Dollar City derailed train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
7 people hurt when amusement park train derails in Missouri
Seven people suffered what were described as minor injuries after an amusement park train derailed in Branson, Missouri.
7 hospitalized after amusement park train derails in Missouri
Seven people were hospitalized in southern Missouri on Wednesday after an amusement park train derailed from its tracks, officials have confirmed. The people transported to nearby hospitals included six guests and one staff member at Silver Dollar City, a theme park in Branson near the Arkansas border. Few details are...
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
Silver Dollar City shares updates after train derailment
An apparent incident at Silver Dollar City has caused several local agencies to respond.
Missouri 'Ghost Town' Resort With Abandoned Million-Dollar Homes Is So Creepy
Apparently someone just bought the place to bring it back to life.
“Oh no, this is real” Visiting family on derailed Silver Dollar City train shares story
BRANSON, Mo. – A family visiting Branson from St. Charles for fall break is leaving with unintended memories. “All of a sudden in my mind, I’m like, ‘I heard something, Sheryl Rowley said. “But you hear a lot of things on a train. And I felt like a weird jolt. And then next thing I […]
Silver Dollar City train derailment injures 7 people in Branson
BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City said a train derailment at their park in Branson, Mo. injured seven people. The park said on social media that sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track Wednesday evening. The park said paramedics provided emergency care onsite...
Cassville man dies in MO 76 crash with semi
A fatal crash on MO 76 Highway claims the life of a 28-year-old Cassville man.
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
15-year-old in critical condition, hit by car on Hwy 60
A 15-year-old Aurora, Missouri boy is in critical condition after a car hits him on Highway 60.
Abandoned condos being demolished; Silver Dollar City still quiet about plans for Indian Ridge land
On Wednesday, heavy machinery could be seen starting to tear down the unfinished condos which have previously been the subject of viral videos on social media.
Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
Plane crashes into Carroll County, AR field, lands on haybale
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – A plane crashed into a field in Carroll County, Arkansas Wednesday, October 26, after the pilot had mechanical issues. State police, Carroll County Sheriff’s office, Alpena Fire Dept, South Carroll County Fire Dept, Southern Paramedic service, and Carroll County responded to a call from the Airforce regarding a possible crash in […]
Silver Dollar City officially owns former Indian Ridge property where abandoned condos sit
16 years after a $1.6 billion resort was set to be built on property on Table Rock Lake, the entire piece of land once again has only one owner: Silver Dollar City.
Cassville man dead after head-on collision with semi
CASSVILLE, Mo. — A man was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Barry County Thursday, Oct. 27. Walter B. Hooper III, 28, of Cassville was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus on Missouri Route 76 about five miles southeast of Cassville. According to a crash report, around 3:24 p.m. Oct. 27, Missouri State […]
Here are 8 tips for keeping your Springfield home’s heating bills down during the winter
Warnings of increased heating bills this winter are common and may have some homeowners and renters wondering what they can do to help bring their heating costs down.
Police investigate shots fired at a man in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating after a man reports being shot at in the northwest part of Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Friday, near the intersection of Golden and High Street. A man called 911, reporting that he was shot at by someone that he knows. Police say the man was not hit, and no one else was injured. Shell casings were found in the area.
