Branson, MO

CBS News

7 hospitalized after amusement park train derails in Missouri

Seven people were hospitalized in southern Missouri on Wednesday after an amusement park train derailed from its tracks, officials have confirmed. The people transported to nearby hospitals included six guests and one staff member at Silver Dollar City, a theme park in Branson near the Arkansas border. Few details are...
BRANSON, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
COLUMBUS, KS
KYTV

1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Plane crashes into Carroll County, AR field, lands on haybale

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – A plane crashed into a field in Carroll County, Arkansas Wednesday, October 26, after the pilot had mechanical issues. State police, Carroll County Sheriff’s office, Alpena Fire Dept, South Carroll County Fire Dept, Southern Paramedic service, and Carroll County responded to a call from the Airforce regarding a possible crash in […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Cassville man dead after head-on collision with semi

CASSVILLE, Mo. — A man was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Barry County Thursday, Oct. 27. Walter B. Hooper III, 28, of Cassville was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus on Missouri Route 76 about five miles southeast of Cassville. According to a crash report, around 3:24 p.m. Oct. 27, Missouri State […]
CASSVILLE, MO
KYTV

Police investigate shots fired at a man in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating after a man reports being shot at in the northwest part of Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Friday, near the intersection of Golden and High Street. A man called 911, reporting that he was shot at by someone that he knows. Police say the man was not hit, and no one else was injured. Shell casings were found in the area.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CNN

CNN

