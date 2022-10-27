Cal Fire assists California State Parks with prescribed fire Oct. 27 - 28

What: Professionally controlled prescribed burn planned for 450 acres of prairie and timber understory.

When: The prescribed burn will take place as conditions allow on Thursday, October 27th, 2022, and Friday, October 28th, 2022

Where: Humboldt Redwoods State Park, west of Dyerville.

Why: This burn is part of a multiyear plan to enhance prairie health and reduce the threat of uncontrolled wildfire. The treatment will help to enhance the health of the native plant communities, aid in the control of non-native plant species, protect and enhance habitat for multiple animal species, and aid in the reduction of hazardous vegetative fuels.

Who: California Department of Parks and Recreation, CAL FIRE.

During these prescribed fire operations, residents may see an increase in fire suppression resource traffic. Smoke is expected to be visible from Highway 101 and from Mattole Road. Traffic control may be in place. Please be cautious for your safety as well as those working on prescribed burns.

Learn more how you can prepare for wildfire by visiting: www.ReadyForWildfire.org.

For more information, please contact the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit Public Information Officer line at: (707) 726-1285.