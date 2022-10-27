ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Here’s a map of all the Christian County polling places

By Julia Hunter
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago
On Election Day, local voters will have the option to cast their ballot at any of Christian County’s 16 polling places — regardless of where they reside.

Christian County first implemented voting centers, which allow residents to vote at any polling location regardless of their precinct, during the 2020 general election to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. In order to improve access to polling places, the county election board in August decided to double the number of voting centers.

To help voters navigate the increased options, Hoptown Chronicle has created an interactive map with all polling places, as well as locations where voters can cast early, in-person absentee ballots. By clicking on an icon in the interactive map below, you can see the hours and dates when a voting location is open. After selecting an icon, click on the arrow in the upper left-hand corner to pull up directions.

Julia Hunter

Co-founder & Enagement Editor at Hoptown Chronicle

Julia Hunter is the engagement editor for Hoptown Chronicle. Reach her at julia@hoptownchronicle.org.

Hopkinsville, KY
This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

