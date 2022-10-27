ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

‘Doubles to Dorms’ Isn’t a Scandal, but Prohibiting Bidding on Real Estate Would Be – Walter Block

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s Palm Springs Honeymoon Hideaway Just Listed for $5.6 Million

The seller of this Palm Springs landmark has left the building. And now, you too can live like Elvis and Priscilla Presley once did. Most famous for being the futuristic residence in which the King and his wife honeymooned in 1967, a popular California tourist attraction dubbed “The House of Tomorrow” has just hit the market after an ambitious two-year renovation. The mid-century modern abode dates back to 1962 when it was first designed by William Krisel for home builder Robert Alexander. Alexander loved it so much; he kept the commission for himself. Shortly after, the “it” couple was said to have leased the space for a year prior to their marriage, reported The Wall Street Journal.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Daily Mail

Historic Upper East Side mansion sells for $57 million after buyer viewed property over FACETIME - and paid millions extra for all its furnishings: Home has six beds, a pool and sauna

A historic townhouse on Manhattan's Upper East Side has sold for $57 million to buyer in South Africa after he viewed the property over FaceTime. The move-in ready home on East 68th Street spans 9,200 square feet, excluding two floors below street level, and boasts six bedrooms, staff rooms and an indoor pool and sauna.
MANHATTAN, NY
oceanhomemag.com

Top Hamptons Real Estate Broker Tim Davis Talks Hot Markets, Home Offices, and High-end Estates

Tim Davis knows a thing or two about Hamptons real estate. A lifetime Hamptons resident, he’s one of the top brokers in the region after selling real estate there for more than four decades. Recently, the Wall Street Journal ranked Davis as the top real estate agent in the Hamptons, and tenth in the country. He’s brokered 38 transactions on the ocean in Southampton alone.
The Kansas City Star

Former church for sale in Missouri is next to a cemetery. ‘Ghosts presumably are free’

Nestled in a countryside with rolling olive green hills and patches of leafy trees sits a unique residence that will surely entice someone in search of solitude. The once Catholic church is listed in Hermann, Missouri, for $345,000, which seems pretty low for the abundance of space that is inside the historic building. And sure, while the building clearly needs some remodeling love and attention, there’s also a spooky element.
HERMANN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy