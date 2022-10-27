Read full article on original website
“Stock Market: The market is rallying on bad news, and that is short-term bullish.” – Source – MarketViews.TV
“Stock Market: The market is rallying on bad news, and that is short-term bullish.” Interview with Mr. Mark ArbeterCMT/President, Arbeter Investments LLC. Mr. Arbeter discusses the market’s reaction to negative earnings by Big-Tech, and its short-term bullish implications.
Big Tech Stock Losses Make Jim Cramer Cry On Air – Mike Swanson
We have seen several big cap tech stock blow-ups on earnings this week. So called Meta stock crashed over 24% on Thursday after the company reported a total earnings disaster the night before. The company is losing billions on this Metaverse thing, which is turning into a fad that no one really wants, so it’s not even really a fad. It also revealed that online ad spending is in decline, due to the economy. Google reported the same thing too this week and also saw a big stock hit. It revealed that Youtube ad spending is also shrinking, with a huge decline in crypto and stock trading ads. Now last night Amazon crashed on earnings.
