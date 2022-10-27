ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

trfradio.com

Man Pinned Inside Vehicle Following DUI Crash

A Gilby, North Dakota man has been charged with DUI following a single vehicle accident Thursday in Grand Forks County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 59 year old male was injured when the northbound 1996 GMC Sierra he was driving entered the ditch 4 miles southwest of Ardoch, and struck a tree. The driver was pinned in the vehicle and required extrication. He was then transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with “serious injuries”.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

GFPD reports shooting in south GF

One man is dead and a woman hospitalized in a south Grand Forks shooting this morning. Grand forks Police Lt. Andy Stein says officers were called to the 300 block of Wren Drive around 10:40 a.m. Lt. Stein says the woman was found on scene with a gunshot wound. She...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks Police continue to investigate death, injuries in shots fired call

(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks Police continue to investigate after a shots fired call Wednesday morning that led to two bodies being found. The Department tells WDAY Radio that officers were first dispatched to the 300 block of Wren Drive around 10:40 a.m, where they found a man who was dead lying in the driveway of the home with gunshot wounds.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

GRAND FORKS MAN DEAD AND WOMAN INJURED AFTER GUNSHOTS HEARD ON WREN DRIVE

Earlier today, on October 26, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Grand Forks Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Wren Dr. for a report of shots fired. The initial arriving officers located a deceased adult male subject lying in a driveway. Officers immediately conducted a sweep of the adjacent house and located a second adult female subject with an obvious gunshot wound. The female was transported to Altru ER for medical treatment, and her current status is unknown.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Police say mother, son involved in Grand Forks shooting

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR-KNOX) – A Wednesday morning shooting in Grand Forks is being investigated as a domestic violence case involving a mother and son. Police say 21-year-old Tyler Harrison, who was found dead in the driveway of a home, had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Grand Forks apartment building catches fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – No one is hurt during a fire at an apartment building. Crews went to the 2700 block of South 25th Street. They saw smoke coming from a ground level unit. The fire department says the flames were quickly put out and damage to the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and a woman is at the hospital after reports of shots fired in Grand Forks. Authorities say they were called to the 300 block of Wren Dr. around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for reports of shots fired. That is on the south side of Grand Forks, east of South Washington Street and just north of 62nd Avenue SE.
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

Thefts Reported Over the Weekend in TRF

Three theft reports were made to police over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Police responded to the 300 block of Knight Ave North Friday morning on a report of “theft of personal items from a vehicle which was parked and left unlocked.”. Police responded to the 100 block...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Gilby man extricated from vehicle after crashing into tree

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 59-year-old Gilby man has serious injuries after driving into a ditch and hitting a tree. Highway Patrol says he was driving a 1996 GMC Sierra heading northbound on 26th St. NE, just north of the 35th Ave. NE intersection. After striking the tree, the man became pinned and needed to be extricated. He was transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.
GILBY, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Mahnomen Man Charged with Attempted Murder

The victim, who was stabbed in the back told officers he was stabbed by Elias Edward Thompson, Jr. at a home near Mahnomen. Four others who were at the home brought the victim to the emergency room and one of the witnesses corroborated the victim’s story. Officers later recovered...
MAHNOMEN, MN
valleynewslive.com

Woman found dead at GF mobile home park

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Andrew Stein with the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks garage fire

Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 3:00pm Monday October, 24th, Grand Forks fire department were called out to a structure fire at 1124 6th Ave N. When fire crews arrived on scene they found a detached garage with significant damage. They were able to extinguish the fire but the garage suffered extensive damages. A small shed located near the garage was also damaged. As of right now the fire has been determined to be unintentional.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

Peggy Elaine Bullis – Obit

Peggy Elaine Bullis, 81, of Halstad, MN passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at her residence in Halstad. Peggy was born on October 21, 1941, to Robert and Adeline Bennett in Harvey, ND. She attended school in West Fargo. On November 1, 1956, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Jerry, in Webster, SD. They made their home in West Fargo, ND and had four children, Randy, Laurie, Bobby and Shelley. Peggy was a full-time homemaker until they moved to Halstad in 1969, where she worked a few different jobs to help support the family. One of the jobs she did most frequently was to drive beet and grain truck which she did for nearly 10 years. She then changed careers and became a full-time Nurse’s Aide at Halstad Living Center. She was there for more than 30 years, working her way up to Dietary Manager before retiring in 2013. She thoroughly enjoyed retirement, much more than she thought she would!
HALSTAD, MN

