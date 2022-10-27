Read full article on original website
Related
trfradio.com
Man Pinned Inside Vehicle Following DUI Crash
A Gilby, North Dakota man has been charged with DUI following a single vehicle accident Thursday in Grand Forks County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 59 year old male was injured when the northbound 1996 GMC Sierra he was driving entered the ditch 4 miles southwest of Ardoch, and struck a tree. The driver was pinned in the vehicle and required extrication. He was then transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with “serious injuries”.
KNOX News Radio
GFPD reports shooting in south GF
One man is dead and a woman hospitalized in a south Grand Forks shooting this morning. Grand forks Police Lt. Andy Stein says officers were called to the 300 block of Wren Drive around 10:40 a.m. Lt. Stein says the woman was found on scene with a gunshot wound. She...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Grand Forks Police continue to investigate death, injuries in shots fired call
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks Police continue to investigate after a shots fired call Wednesday morning that led to two bodies being found. The Department tells WDAY Radio that officers were first dispatched to the 300 block of Wren Drive around 10:40 a.m, where they found a man who was dead lying in the driveway of the home with gunshot wounds.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS MAN DEAD AND WOMAN INJURED AFTER GUNSHOTS HEARD ON WREN DRIVE
Earlier today, on October 26, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Grand Forks Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Wren Dr. for a report of shots fired. The initial arriving officers located a deceased adult male subject lying in a driveway. Officers immediately conducted a sweep of the adjacent house and located a second adult female subject with an obvious gunshot wound. The female was transported to Altru ER for medical treatment, and her current status is unknown.
kvrr.com
Police say mother, son involved in Grand Forks shooting
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR-KNOX) – A Wednesday morning shooting in Grand Forks is being investigated as a domestic violence case involving a mother and son. Police say 21-year-old Tyler Harrison, who was found dead in the driveway of a home, had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
kvrr.com
Grand Forks apartment building catches fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – No one is hurt during a fire at an apartment building. Crews went to the 2700 block of South 25th Street. They saw smoke coming from a ground level unit. The fire department says the flames were quickly put out and damage to the...
valleynewslive.com
Man found dead, woman shot in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and a woman is at the hospital after reports of shots fired in Grand Forks. Authorities say they were called to the 300 block of Wren Dr. around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for reports of shots fired. That is on the south side of Grand Forks, east of South Washington Street and just north of 62nd Avenue SE.
kroxam.com
JOIN THE POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IN THANKING FIRST REPSONDERS FOR NATIONAL FIRST RESPONDERS DAY
In honor of National First Responders Day, please join the Polk County Sheriff’s Department in thanking the 4.6 million career and volunteer first responders who are committed to the safety and well-being of our communities. These brave men and women provide life-saving emergency assistance at a moment’s notice, answering...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO APARTMENT FIRE ON S. 25TH STREET
At approximately 2:19 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 2700 S. 25th St for a report of smoke coming from the basement of an apartment building. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found the fire coming from under the ground-level apartment....
trfradio.com
Thefts Reported Over the Weekend in TRF
Three theft reports were made to police over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Police responded to the 300 block of Knight Ave North Friday morning on a report of “theft of personal items from a vehicle which was parked and left unlocked.”. Police responded to the 100 block...
valleynewslive.com
Gilby man extricated from vehicle after crashing into tree
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 59-year-old Gilby man has serious injuries after driving into a ditch and hitting a tree. Highway Patrol says he was driving a 1996 GMC Sierra heading northbound on 26th St. NE, just north of the 35th Ave. NE intersection. After striking the tree, the man became pinned and needed to be extricated. He was transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.
lakesarearadio.net
Mahnomen Man Charged with Attempted Murder
The victim, who was stabbed in the back told officers he was stabbed by Elias Edward Thompson, Jr. at a home near Mahnomen. Four others who were at the home brought the victim to the emergency room and one of the witnesses corroborated the victim’s story. Officers later recovered...
valleynewslive.com
Woman found dead at GF mobile home park
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Andrew Stein with the...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS CLOSES EASTBOUND TRAFFIC ON GATEWAY DRIVE AFTER WATER MAIN BREAK
Due to a water main break in the area, eastbound traffic on Gateway Dr. (Hwy. 2) will be down to one lane of traffic at the intersection of N. Washington St. immediately. Road crews will be repairing the water main break over the weekend and will pour concrete over the repaired section next week.
Whiplash: TRF Public Safety/Liquor Committee recommends sole fire chief
by April Scheinoha Reporter Members of the Thief River Falls Fire Department received a tongue-lashing from two
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks garage fire
Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 3:00pm Monday October, 24th, Grand Forks fire department were called out to a structure fire at 1124 6th Ave N. When fire crews arrived on scene they found a detached garage with significant damage. They were able to extinguish the fire but the garage suffered extensive damages. A small shed located near the garage was also damaged. As of right now the fire has been determined to be unintentional.
kroxam.com
Peggy Elaine Bullis – Obit
Peggy Elaine Bullis, 81, of Halstad, MN passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at her residence in Halstad. Peggy was born on October 21, 1941, to Robert and Adeline Bennett in Harvey, ND. She attended school in West Fargo. On November 1, 1956, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Jerry, in Webster, SD. They made their home in West Fargo, ND and had four children, Randy, Laurie, Bobby and Shelley. Peggy was a full-time homemaker until they moved to Halstad in 1969, where she worked a few different jobs to help support the family. One of the jobs she did most frequently was to drive beet and grain truck which she did for nearly 10 years. She then changed careers and became a full-time Nurse’s Aide at Halstad Living Center. She was there for more than 30 years, working her way up to Dietary Manager before retiring in 2013. She thoroughly enjoyed retirement, much more than she thought she would!
Why North Dakota Is Still Buzzing Over The Carrie Underwood Show
(PHOTOS) To make you feel like you were at the concert in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Agnes Sellin, 91
Red Lake Falls - Agnes Sellin, 91 of Red Lake Falls, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Hillcrest Senior Living, Red Lake Falls, with her lo
Comments / 0