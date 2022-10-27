ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'By the way, the cost of gasoline continues to fall': Biden pledges the cost of fuel is going to fall further as he announces crackdown on 'junk fees' as inflation concerns look poised to tank Democrats in midterms

President Joe Biden pledged Wednesday that the cost of gas would continue to go down as he announced the federal government was taking on 'junk fees' as another way to reduce prices for Americans struggling with inflation. 'By the way, the cost of gasoline continues to fall,' Biden said. 'The...
The Hill

Mexico moves closer to a devastating policy for US agricultural exports

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Mexico is set to phase out the herbicide glyphosate and all biotech corn for human consumption by the beginning of 2024. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he has been “reassured” by his Mexican counterpart that the ban won’t hurt U.S. corn exports — but that’s little comfort to domestic growers who are watching the health regulator in Mexico, their largest export market, exercise an apparent bias against the herbicide and seed varieties used in the United States for the past several decades.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

China 'no longer deserves benefit of the doubt': Bombshell Senate report concludes that COVID 'most likely' leaked from lab - as lawmakers point the finger at Beijing

The Covid pandemic was most likely the result of a lab leak, according to a bombshell Senate report. Policymakers said there was 'substantial' evidence of an accident at a research facility — while evidence for a natural spillover is 'still missing'. The interim report concluded that China 's unwillingness...
US News and World Report

White House Vows Response if Russia Attacks U.S. Satellites

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any response on U.S. infrastructure will be met with a response, the White House said on Thursday after a senior Russian foreign ministry official said Western commercial satellites could become legitimate targets for Russia if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. White House spokesman John...
WASHINGTON STATE
France 24

Iran's Guards chief warns protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'

The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on unrest sweeping the country. Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman...
gcaptain.com

Unwanted Russian Oil Fills Singapore Anchorage

By Elizabeth Low (Bloomberg) A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels...
TheDailyBeast

Some Russian Troop Companies Down 94% in Ukraine, U.K. Intelligence Says

Russian companies in Ukraine are being sent out to fight with between just six and eight men when normally 100 would be deployed, according to an intelligence report. The British defense ministry on Friday said Russian officers had described the extreme lack of manpower in the Kherson sector of southern Ukraine. “Russia has likely augmented some of its units west of the Dnipro River with mobilized reservists,” the intelligence update said. “However, this is from an extremely low level of manning. In September 2022, Russian officers described companies in the Kherson sector as consisting of between six and eight men each. Companies should deploy with around 100 personnel.” The report added that Russian forces had spent the last six weeks transitioning to a “long-term, defensive posture” on the front line, most likely “due to a more realistic assessment that the severely undermanned, poorly trained force in Ukraine is currently only capable of defensive operations.”
AFP

Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
gcaptain.com

Biden Backs Down On Russian Oil Price Cap

By Saleha Mohsin (Bloomberg) US officials have been forced to scale back a plan to impose a cap on Russian oil prices, following skepticism by investors and growing risk in financial markets brought on by crude volatility and central bank efforts to tame inflation. Instead of strangling the Kremlin’s oil...
teslarati.com

Europe threatens retaliation over Inflation Reduction Act

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz want Europe to negotiate with the United States regarding the Inflation Reduction Act and have threatened retaliation otherwise. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has again attracted the ire of European leaders. In the most recent report on the subject from Politico,...
americanmilitarynews.com

Marines release new TV ad showing future of warfare

The U.S. Marine Corps released a new recruitment ad on Thursday, which highlights how the service is preparing to fight in a new era of warfare. The ad comes as the service is rethinking how it would fight major nation states like China, which is trying to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power.
straightarrownews.com

General Dynamics introduces new AbramsX battlefield tank

If the U.S. military wants to maintain dominance on the battlefield, it’s going to need new tanks. Earlier this month, General Dynamics introduced the AbramsX tank, and it is powerful. Cameras mounted on the turret will give the crew a 360-degree view of the battlefield, both day and night....
The Independent

We are watching a revolution take place in Iran

Some six weeks ago, a young Kurdish woman – 22-year-old Mahsa Amini – died in the custody of her country’s so-called morality police, a grotesque organisation dedicated to the oppression of women. Ms Amini’s “crime” was to wear her hijab “improperly”. She was detained by the morality police for three days, during which time she fell into a coma after collapsing at the detention centre. The officers concerned stand accused of beating her with a baton and banging her head against a vehicle. Their version of events is that she suffered a heart attack. There’s little chance of anything resembling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy