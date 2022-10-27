Read full article on original website
‘This Is Not Normal’: Fed President Spoke at Private Wall Street Forum – Jessica Corbett
James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, came under fire Thursday after The New York Times revealed that he “spoke last Friday at an off-the-record, invitation-only forum held by Citigroup, and open to clients.”. “Fed officials are making a mockery of ethics—and Chair Powell is...
'By the way, the cost of gasoline continues to fall': Biden pledges the cost of fuel is going to fall further as he announces crackdown on 'junk fees' as inflation concerns look poised to tank Democrats in midterms
President Joe Biden pledged Wednesday that the cost of gas would continue to go down as he announced the federal government was taking on 'junk fees' as another way to reduce prices for Americans struggling with inflation. 'By the way, the cost of gasoline continues to fall,' Biden said. 'The...
Mexico moves closer to a devastating policy for US agricultural exports
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Mexico is set to phase out the herbicide glyphosate and all biotech corn for human consumption by the beginning of 2024. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he has been “reassured” by his Mexican counterpart that the ban won’t hurt U.S. corn exports — but that’s little comfort to domestic growers who are watching the health regulator in Mexico, their largest export market, exercise an apparent bias against the herbicide and seed varieties used in the United States for the past several decades.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow claims it has identified drones used in Black Sea Fleet attack
Russia blames Ukraine for attack on Saturday; calls grow for Moscow to rejoin grain deal as US accuses Kremlin of weaponising food
China 'no longer deserves benefit of the doubt': Bombshell Senate report concludes that COVID 'most likely' leaked from lab - as lawmakers point the finger at Beijing
The Covid pandemic was most likely the result of a lab leak, according to a bombshell Senate report. Policymakers said there was 'substantial' evidence of an accident at a research facility — while evidence for a natural spillover is 'still missing'. The interim report concluded that China 's unwillingness...
White House Vows Response if Russia Attacks U.S. Satellites
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any response on U.S. infrastructure will be met with a response, the White House said on Thursday after a senior Russian foreign ministry official said Western commercial satellites could become legitimate targets for Russia if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. White House spokesman John...
Windfall tax increase and HS2 under review as Tories look to plug budget
“Everything will be reviewed” as the government looks for ways to cut spending and plug a budget black hole, the levelling up minister has said, naming the HS2 high speed rail project and Liz Truss’s investment zones as likely candidates for savings. Michael Gove’s comments follow reports that...
“Stock Market: The market is rallying on bad news, and that is short-term bullish.” – Source – MarketViews.TV
“Stock Market: The market is rallying on bad news, and that is short-term bullish.” Interview with Mr. Mark ArbeterCMT/President, Arbeter Investments LLC. Mr. Arbeter discusses the market’s reaction to negative earnings by Big-Tech, and its short-term bullish implications.
Iran's Guards chief warns protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'
The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on unrest sweeping the country. Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman...
Biden Official Violated Law, Special Counsel Says
Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff under President Biden, has been issued a warning letter after he allegedly violated the law by "retweeting a political message on his government Twitter account," according to the Associated Press.
Unwanted Russian Oil Fills Singapore Anchorage
By Elizabeth Low (Bloomberg) A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels...
Some Russian Troop Companies Down 94% in Ukraine, U.K. Intelligence Says
Russian companies in Ukraine are being sent out to fight with between just six and eight men when normally 100 would be deployed, according to an intelligence report. The British defense ministry on Friday said Russian officers had described the extreme lack of manpower in the Kherson sector of southern Ukraine. “Russia has likely augmented some of its units west of the Dnipro River with mobilized reservists,” the intelligence update said. “However, this is from an extremely low level of manning. In September 2022, Russian officers described companies in the Kherson sector as consisting of between six and eight men each. Companies should deploy with around 100 personnel.” The report added that Russian forces had spent the last six weeks transitioning to a “long-term, defensive posture” on the front line, most likely “due to a more realistic assessment that the severely undermanned, poorly trained force in Ukraine is currently only capable of defensive operations.”
Russian troops push towards the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
Russian troops are pushing forward in Ukraine in an effort to seize the eastern city of Bakhmut. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams has more from Ukraine.
Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory
The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
Biden Backs Down On Russian Oil Price Cap
By Saleha Mohsin (Bloomberg) US officials have been forced to scale back a plan to impose a cap on Russian oil prices, following skepticism by investors and growing risk in financial markets brought on by crude volatility and central bank efforts to tame inflation. Instead of strangling the Kremlin’s oil...
DeSantis is paying for the migrant program with interest earned off billions in Covid relief aid provided by congress
Governor DeSantis is reportedly paying for the migrant relocation program with interest that was earned off of billions in the Covid-19 relief fund that was provided by congress.
Europe threatens retaliation over Inflation Reduction Act
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz want Europe to negotiate with the United States regarding the Inflation Reduction Act and have threatened retaliation otherwise. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has again attracted the ire of European leaders. In the most recent report on the subject from Politico,...
Marines release new TV ad showing future of warfare
The U.S. Marine Corps released a new recruitment ad on Thursday, which highlights how the service is preparing to fight in a new era of warfare. The ad comes as the service is rethinking how it would fight major nation states like China, which is trying to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power.
General Dynamics introduces new AbramsX battlefield tank
If the U.S. military wants to maintain dominance on the battlefield, it’s going to need new tanks. Earlier this month, General Dynamics introduced the AbramsX tank, and it is powerful. Cameras mounted on the turret will give the crew a 360-degree view of the battlefield, both day and night....
We are watching a revolution take place in Iran
Some six weeks ago, a young Kurdish woman – 22-year-old Mahsa Amini – died in the custody of her country’s so-called morality police, a grotesque organisation dedicated to the oppression of women. Ms Amini’s “crime” was to wear her hijab “improperly”. She was detained by the morality police for three days, during which time she fell into a coma after collapsing at the detention centre. The officers concerned stand accused of beating her with a baton and banging her head against a vehicle. Their version of events is that she suffered a heart attack. There’s little chance of anything resembling...
