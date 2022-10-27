Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In Mosinee, WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMosinee, WI
USPS Suspends Services In These Areas NowBryan DijkhuizenWisconsin State
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this monthKristen WaltersWeston, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
95.5 FM WIFC
Two Wausau Voters Receive 2020 Ballots
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Election officials in Wausau confirmed that two voters received incorrect ballots during in-person, absentee voting at City Hall this week. WAOW TV reports that the voters got ballots for the 2020 Presidental election instead of this year’s mid-term. City Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde acknowledged the...
95.5 FM WIFC
Changes Coming To Local Girl Scout Organization
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU)– A long-running Girl Scout office in Marathon County will soon see some changes. Several offices and camps are closing across central Wisconsin, but the organization is also looking to bring in new locations and experiences for the girls involved. A release from the Girl Scouts...
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau Leaf Removal Delayed By Equipment Damage
WAUSAU, WI(WAOW TV-WSAU) — There’s basically the same amount of leaves on the ground compared to the last year, but it looks like more because of delays in cleaning them off the street. The city of Wausau uses a mini-loader and baler to clean up the leaves throughout...
95.5 FM WIFC
Another Drug Takeback Day Coming on Saturday
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Law enforcement and medical providers are encouraging everyone to go through their medicine cabinet this Saturday on Drug Takeback Day. “It is a day for people to bring in their unused or unwanted medications to drug collection sites across America,” said Andrea Modlin, a clinical pharmacist with Aspirus Wausau. “Too often, unused or expired medications find their way into the wrong hands, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose or abuse.”
95.5 FM WIFC
Charges Filed Against Wausau Man After September Manhunt
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Charges were filed Thursday against a Wausau man who was the subject of a manhunt in Chippewa County in September. Chad Myszka faces seven felonies and two misdemeanors after leading police on a high-speed chase, then crashing into two vehicles on Highway 29. One person involved in the crash was hospitalized with multiple broken bones.
95.5 FM WIFC
Aldi Opens New Store in Weston
WESTON, WI (WSAU) — Discount grocer Aldi has opened a second location in the Wausau area. The store held a ribbon cutting at 8:30 AM with customers already in line to get inside, according to WAOW TV. “We’re really excited to be here today for our grand opening of...
95.5 FM WIFC
Friday High School Scoreboard & Saturday Schedule
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here is Friday’s scoreboard & Saturday’s schedule:. State Boys & Girls Cross Country Championships at The Ridges in Wisconsin Rapids.
95.5 FM WIFC
Pointer Update
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The UWSP womens hockey team started their season with a 2-1 loss to St. Olaf Friday night at KB Willet Arena. Courtney Leising scored the Pointer goal late in the 3rd period. Olivia Schultz had 20 saves. The two teams play this afternoon (Saturday)...
Comments / 0