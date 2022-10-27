Read full article on original website
Big Tech Stock Losses Make Jim Cramer Cry On Air – Mike Swanson
We have seen several big cap tech stock blow-ups on earnings this week. So called Meta stock crashed over 24% on Thursday after the company reported a total earnings disaster the night before. The company is losing billions on this Metaverse thing, which is turning into a fad that no one really wants, so it’s not even really a fad. It also revealed that online ad spending is in decline, due to the economy. Google reported the same thing too this week and also saw a big stock hit. It revealed that Youtube ad spending is also shrinking, with a huge decline in crypto and stock trading ads. Now last night Amazon crashed on earnings.
Windfall tax increase and HS2 under review as Tories look to plug budget
“Everything will be reviewed” as the government looks for ways to cut spending and plug a budget black hole, the levelling up minister has said, naming the HS2 high speed rail project and Liz Truss’s investment zones as likely candidates for savings. Michael Gove’s comments follow reports that...
‘This Is Not Normal’: Fed President Spoke at Private Wall Street Forum – Jessica Corbett
James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, came under fire Thursday after The New York Times revealed that he “spoke last Friday at an off-the-record, invitation-only forum held by Citigroup, and open to clients.”. “Fed officials are making a mockery of ethics—and Chair Powell is...
