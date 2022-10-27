Read full article on original website
CPSO investigates deadly hit and run in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in Shreveport on Saturday night, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The initial investigation determined a white male, possibly in his 40’s, was riding his bike westbound in the 200 block of Mayo Road at around 10:40 p.m. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Armed robber escapes after robbing Circle K on Pines Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The armed man robbed Circle K and escaped towards Buncombe Road. On October 29, at 3:40 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a call regarding an armed robbery at 7202 Pines Road, at Circle K. When SPD arrived the clerk told them a Black male with a gray hoodie came into the store and pointed a gun at her and demanded money. The man then fled the store and headed towards Buncombe Road.
Bossier City Police on the Hunt For Hotel Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On October 21,2022 the subject was captured on video surveillance stealing property from the Hilton Garden Inn in Bossier City. The subject was wearing a black hoodie, white shorts, and white shoes.
Shreveport Woman Arrested After Tense Standoff
On Wednesday (10-26-22) police were called to the Queensborough neighborhood to serve out a warrant. Upon arrival, the woman in question locked herself in a home and refused to come out. After some time of trying to contact the woman to get her to come out, the woman began firing...
Shots fired at Louisiana bar; suspect arrested
A man has been arrested following a shooting at a bar in Grambling, La., according to officials.
Shooting at Holiday Inn Express in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - One man was shot at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight on Friday. What initially was a shots fired call at the hotel, turned into what police say was an 18 year old male being shot in the hand. The victim showed up at Willis-Knighton South and was then taken to Oschner LSU Health by police.
Texarkana doctor found guilty of prescribing controlled substances without cause
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, a federal jury convicted a Texarkana doctor on Friday, Oct. 29. Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker was convicted on two counts of distribution of a schedule II controlled substance without an effective prescription and two counts of distribution of a schedule V controlled substance without an effective prescription.
Shreveport Investigation Leads to Arrest for Murder-for-Hire Plot
Jarred Johnson (41) has been arrested for one count of Solicitation for Murder. On October 12th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department received a concerning call from a citizen advising that Jarred Johnson allegedly offered money in exchange for the killing of his estranged wife. Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives took over the investigation and through the facts and circumstances discovered obtained a warrant for the arrest of Johnson.
Shreveport woman arrested in connection with death of child found in stuffed in suitcase
(KSLA/WAVE) — A Shreveport woman is under arrest in connection with the death of a child found in Indiana stuffed in a suitcase. The young victim is identified as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta. The boy’s mother, Dejaune Anderson, still is on the run. There is a warrant...
New Caddo Deputies Are Hired to Work in NW Louisiana
Good news for law enforcement in northwest Louisiana. 17 new Caddo Parish Deputies have been sworn in to work for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Roderick Silas, Andrew Hamil, Jalisa Young, William Henderson, Emmitria Davis, Ashley Clay, Tchkaila Johnson, Kolin Baylor, James Gelston, Brandon Fountain, Lauren Torres, Shelia Powell, Richie Bell, Jasmine Anderson, Alexis Anthony, Curmincia Stumon and Shonderricka Jackson.
Domestic ends in arrest
Ruston Police arrested a Shreveport man Monday after investigating a domestic disturbance on West Line Avenue. Officers responded a disturbance in progress at the Annex Apartments. Christopher King, 23, told police he and his girlfriend got into a physical altercation because he snatched her cell phone out of her hand. King said when he took the cell phone, his girlfriend jumped on him and hit him. He then “restrained her” by grabbing her by the throat and shoulders. King said his girlfriend then damaged some of his property.
Grambling State Police Officer arrested for Malfeasance in Office
On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer.
Shreveport woman convicted of vehicular homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. Marshall caused a...
Owner of Texas St. property destroyed by fire files injunction against city
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An appellate judge in northwest Louisiana filed an injunction against the City of Shreveport to prevent them from demolishing a historic downtown building sold to him by the city in late 2019 after a fire destroyed it in September. Judge Marcus Hunter’s recalled getting a...
Wake Village Police Need Your Help in Locating These Two Men
The Wake Village Police Department needs your help in locating two men who recently walked out of the Walmart Supercenter with a lot of beer and police don't think it was because they forgot to pay for the beer. And we aren't talking about a six-pack or 12-pack of beer...
‘Assault With Sandwich’ in Louisiana Restaurant Lands 2 in Jail
I'm not exactly sure what's been going on over the last few years, but evidently Louisiana people are just plain old hangry. It appears that Louisiana restaurants are the go-to place for all-out brawls. Remember last year when the staff and customers got into a huge brawl at Nicky's in Shreveport?
