Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
The US economy went back into growth mode in the third quarter of 2022, making an imminent recession less likely
Americans fearing a looming recession can breathe a little easier. The economy's gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 2.6% in the third quarter of 2022, according to a Thursday report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. That advance estimate is above the median estimate from economists surveyed by Bloomberg of 2.4%.
Windfall tax increase and HS2 under review as Tories look to plug budget
“Everything will be reviewed” as the government looks for ways to cut spending and plug a budget black hole, the levelling up minister has said, naming the HS2 high speed rail project and Liz Truss’s investment zones as likely candidates for savings. Michael Gove’s comments follow reports that...
“Stock Market: The market is rallying on bad news, and that is short-term bullish.” – Source – MarketViews.TV
“Stock Market: The market is rallying on bad news, and that is short-term bullish.” Interview with Mr. Mark ArbeterCMT/President, Arbeter Investments LLC. Mr. Arbeter discusses the market’s reaction to negative earnings by Big-Tech, and its short-term bullish implications.
Big Tech Stock Losses Make Jim Cramer Cry On Air – Mike Swanson
We have seen several big cap tech stock blow-ups on earnings this week. So called Meta stock crashed over 24% on Thursday after the company reported a total earnings disaster the night before. The company is losing billions on this Metaverse thing, which is turning into a fad that no one really wants, so it’s not even really a fad. It also revealed that online ad spending is in decline, due to the economy. Google reported the same thing too this week and also saw a big stock hit. It revealed that Youtube ad spending is also shrinking, with a huge decline in crypto and stock trading ads. Now last night Amazon crashed on earnings.
‘This Is Not Normal’: Fed President Spoke at Private Wall Street Forum – Jessica Corbett
James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, came under fire Thursday after The New York Times revealed that he “spoke last Friday at an off-the-record, invitation-only forum held by Citigroup, and open to clients.”. “Fed officials are making a mockery of ethics—and Chair Powell is...
Americans in Gallup poll say holiday spending will rise to 2019 level
Americans plan to spend almost as much during the upcoming holiday season as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey. The Gallup poll released Thursday shows Americans plan to spend an average of $932 on gifts this season, close to the $942 that the survey giant recorded in 2019.
