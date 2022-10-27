ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

wallstreetwindow.com

Big Tech Stock Losses Make Jim Cramer Cry On Air – Mike Swanson

We have seen several big cap tech stock blow-ups on earnings this week. So called Meta stock crashed over 24% on Thursday after the company reported a total earnings disaster the night before. The company is losing billions on this Metaverse thing, which is turning into a fad that no one really wants, so it’s not even really a fad. It also revealed that online ad spending is in decline, due to the economy. Google reported the same thing too this week and also saw a big stock hit. It revealed that Youtube ad spending is also shrinking, with a huge decline in crypto and stock trading ads. Now last night Amazon crashed on earnings.
The Hill

Americans in Gallup poll say holiday spending will rise to 2019 level

Americans plan to spend almost as much during the upcoming holiday season as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey. The Gallup poll released Thursday shows Americans plan to spend an average of $932 on gifts this season, close to the $942 that the survey giant recorded in 2019.

