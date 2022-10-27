ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA Fans Roast Lakers For Falling To 0-4 After Embarrassing Loss Against Nuggets: "Its Westbrook's Fault Tonight Too Huh?"

By
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Disturbing details emerge about former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe

Some very unfortunate details emerged on Thursday about the arrest of former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe following a disturbing altercation with his girlfriend on Wednesday. According to TMZ, Bledsoe was arrested after officers responded to a call about a domestic incident Wednesday night. The victim claims that Bledsoe slapped her,...
Yardbarker

Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."

Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne

Josh Primo was recently released by the San Antonio Spurs, despite the team picking up his team option just a while ago. The announcement came as a surprise to many people, as Primo was viewed as a promising guard. A recent report from Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Vince Carter Calls Out Anthony Davis For Not Stepping Up As The Star Of The Lakers: "If LeBron James Is Trying To Save The Day Now, What Will He Get You At The End Of The Year?"

In Los Angeles, the 17x champs are still reeling after an 0-4 start to the season. Despite the best efforts of Lebron James and company, the Lakers remain winless after the first week of the new campaign. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis has performed well enough on paper, but many fans are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Nuggets' Bruce Brown calls out LeBron James, Lakers after strong outing: 'Your game plan ain't working'

One Denver Nuggets player was more than happy to hand LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers another L on Wednesday night. Nuggets forward Bruce Brown, who just signed with the team over the summer, had his best game of the season against the Lakers. He posted a full stat line of 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes. Brown also shot 7-for-12 from the floor (including four huge threes) as the Nuggets won 110-99.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

The Trail Blazers Got Bad News About Their Superstar

The Portland Trail Blazers have put many NBA speculators to shame in the early days of the season. That is because the team got off to a wonderful start, claiming a 4-0 record, which has now dropped to a very admirable 4-1 record. They are currently tied for first in...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

NBA Legend Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets are in trouble to start the NBA season, as they fell to 1-4 after losing to the inferior Dallas Mavericks, 129-125, in overtime on Thursday. Kevin Durant helped carry the Nets with 37 points on 12-of-21 shooting, but it wasn’t enough. Former NBA star and Hall...
HALL, NY

