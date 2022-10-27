NBA Fans Roast Lakers For Falling To 0-4 After Embarrassing Loss Against Nuggets: "Its Westbrook's Fault Tonight Too Huh?"

Read full article on original website
Bill Simmons Thinks Draymond Green And Klay Thompson Are Washed: "You Can't Call Them Stars Anymore Because Stars Are Reliable Every Night..."
Bill Simmons explains what is wrong with the Golden State Warriors.
Yardbarker
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
LeBron James Sends A Big Message On Instagram Amid Lakers Struggles: "How Long Will You Be Taken For Granted... Keep Going Kid."
LeBron James took to Instagram to send a big message amid Lakers' bad moment.
thecomeback.com
Disturbing details emerge about former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe
Some very unfortunate details emerged on Thursday about the arrest of former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe following a disturbing altercation with his girlfriend on Wednesday. According to TMZ, Bledsoe was arrested after officers responded to a call about a domestic incident Wednesday night. The victim claims that Bledsoe slapped her,...
Stephen A. Smith Says His $12 Million Salary Makes Him Underpaid Compared to Unnamed ‘White Colleagues’
Stephen A. Smith makes a lot of money, but that didn't stop him from claiming he's underpaid compared to other people on TV. The post Stephen A. Smith Says His $12 Million Salary Makes Him Underpaid Compared to Unnamed ‘White Colleagues’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
Yardbarker
Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."
Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
Yardbarker
Former NBA greats Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Say Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Need More Consistency
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are no strangers to criticizing the Miami Heat. This time, they may have valid points in their assessment of the Heat. While speaking on their podcast, Ticket & The Truth, they said the Heat need more consistent play from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo or else they won't another deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are often mentioned among the greatest players of all time, and more often than not, they are considered the three best players to ever set foot on an NBA court. Their work ethic, desire to win and competitiveness made them legendary players. Right...
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Coach Sides With Brooklyn Nets Stance On Kyrie Irving's Promotion Of Antisemitic Film
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is once again in the news for the wrong reasons. Irving caused a stir when he recently tweeted his support of a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film features antisemitic "tropes" according to Rolling Stone. Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned...
Yardbarker
The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne
Josh Primo was recently released by the San Antonio Spurs, despite the team picking up his team option just a while ago. The announcement came as a surprise to many people, as Primo was viewed as a promising guard. A recent report from Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"
Considering their rough opening schedule, you knew there was a pretty good chance that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be having a great deal of success to start the season. They were having to go up against some of the better teams in the NBA and as you might expect, they have come up short time and time again.
Yardbarker
Vince Carter Calls Out Anthony Davis For Not Stepping Up As The Star Of The Lakers: "If LeBron James Is Trying To Save The Day Now, What Will He Get You At The End Of The Year?"
In Los Angeles, the 17x champs are still reeling after an 0-4 start to the season. Despite the best efforts of Lebron James and company, the Lakers remain winless after the first week of the new campaign. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis has performed well enough on paper, but many fans are...
Yardbarker
3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Atlanta Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks remain the only unbeaten team in the league after a 123-115 home win against the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young put on a show for the Hawks with a 42-point performance, but the Bucks withstood his scoring effort for their fifth win of the season. Holiday had an...
Yardbarker
Nuggets' Bruce Brown calls out LeBron James, Lakers after strong outing: 'Your game plan ain't working'
One Denver Nuggets player was more than happy to hand LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers another L on Wednesday night. Nuggets forward Bruce Brown, who just signed with the team over the summer, had his best game of the season against the Lakers. He posted a full stat line of 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes. Brown also shot 7-for-12 from the floor (including four huge threes) as the Nuggets won 110-99.
Yardbarker
The Trail Blazers Got Bad News About Their Superstar
The Portland Trail Blazers have put many NBA speculators to shame in the early days of the season. That is because the team got off to a wonderful start, claiming a 4-0 record, which has now dropped to a very admirable 4-1 record. They are currently tied for first in...
TMZ.com
Jaylen Brown Says He'll Sponsor Any Basketball Event Willing To Host Donda Team
Jaylen Brown says he feels terrible for the talented young men on the Donda Academy hoops roster who are missing out on opportunities because of Kanye West ... so he's doing something about it -- by offering to sponsor any event that will host the team. Brown took to Twitter...
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."
Patrick Beverley copying his Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James might be one of the more funny sights in what has otherwise been a gloomy 0-5 run for the side. While it may not necessarily lift the dampened spirits, it does show a bit about Beverley, who's known not to shy away from a laugh or getting others to break into smiles.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Takes Big Shots At LeBron James Over Lakers Crisis: "This Is What You Wanted."
Even if you're a casual fan, you must know that the Los Angeles Lakers are nothing but a poverty franchise right now. After an offseason full of rumors about the Purple and Gold targeting big players like Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell, they settled with a couple of veterans that haven't really made a big impact on the team.
Yardbarker
NBA Legend Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets are in trouble to start the NBA season, as they fell to 1-4 after losing to the inferior Dallas Mavericks, 129-125, in overtime on Thursday. Kevin Durant helped carry the Nets with 37 points on 12-of-21 shooting, but it wasn’t enough. Former NBA star and Hall...
