ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTNV 13 Action News

Shots fired close to officers near Los Feliz Street and East Cartier Avenue

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7MmL_0ioFsKVO00

Shots were fired near Las Vegas Metro police officers on Wednesday night near the LVMPD Training Range in the northeast valley.

Officers say the incident occurred around 7:36 p.m. and it was unclear where the shots were coming from.

According to a police report, as more units arrived in the area, more shots were fired from the direction of a park located on Los Feliz Street and East Cartier Avenue.

No injuries have been reported as of Wednesday and the investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Thief steals ambulance, goes on 6-mile joyride through Brooklyn

A thief stole an ambulance from a Brooklyn hospital and took it for a 6-mile joy ride Sunday, cops said. Cops received a 911 call around 7 a.m. saying an unauthorized driver maneuvered the ambulance out of a bay at Woodhull Hospital in Bedford-Stuyvesant and took off, police said. The vehicle, an Interfaith Hospital Ambulance, was recovered about 6 miles away at East 103rd Street and Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie, police said. There was no immediate arrest.
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox5 KVVU

New pedestrian warning light system up on Warm Springs, outside Green Valley High School

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People have complained about fast moving traffic and cars that don’t slow down or stop for students, on Warm Springs Road at Green Valley High School in Henderson. Green Valley High special needs teacher Phillip Postier is one of them. Cell phone video he provided to FOX5 shows a truck slam on its brakes and slide through a crosswalk, as Postier’s class tried to cross Warm Springs.
HENDERSON, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy