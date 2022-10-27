Shots fired close to officers near Los Feliz Street and East Cartier Avenue

Shots were fired near Las Vegas Metro police officers on Wednesday night near the LVMPD Training Range in the northeast valley.

Officers say the incident occurred around 7:36 p.m. and it was unclear where the shots were coming from.

According to a police report, as more units arrived in the area, more shots were fired from the direction of a park located on Los Feliz Street and East Cartier Avenue.

No injuries have been reported as of Wednesday and the investigation is ongoing.