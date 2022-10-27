Read full article on original website
'Laugh' At Meta's Crash Now But Zuckerberg Will 'Own Your Eyeballs' In 5 Years, Says Snowden; Is Metaverse A Threat To Humanity?
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares ended Thursday’s session down about 24.6% after the social media giant reported mixed quarterly results and issued weak guidance. More importantly, the company’s determined move to increase investments in the still-hazy metaverse was met with skepticism. What Happened: Self-proclaimed CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden...
Musk mocks ‘Managing @Twitter 101’ reminder
Elon Musk on Sunday shared that he received a tutorial email from Twitter just days after his takeover of the social media platform. In a Twitter thread, the Tesla founder and CEO shared a photo to his more than 112 million followers of a “Managing @Twitter 101” tutorial email from the company.
Blueprint creates the Better Evidence Council to action the best ways to use evidence to drive social change and improve outcomes for people in Canada
TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Better Evidence Council, which had its first meeting on September 23rd 2022 brings together leaders from public, private, non-profit and academic sectors to strengthen Canada's evidence ecosystem. Established by the non-profit evidence-generation firm Blueprint, the Better Evidence Council will advise Blueprint to help improve the lives of Canadians. They will do this by contributing to the systems-change needed to ensure that policy, programs, and services respond to, and learn from, what people in Canada want and need.
5 Things You Might Not Know About Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal
Twitter Inc TWTR co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced he was stepping down from the CEO role in November 2021. The news came with the announcement that Twitter’s Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal would become the new CEO of the social media platform company. Agrawal served as the CEO...
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company') announces that on 28 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
What's Going On With Intel Shares
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading higher by 9.54% to $28.78 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS. The Santa Clara, California-based company's Q3 revenue was $15.3 billion. That's down 20% year-over-year. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $15.43 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Elon Musk Gets A Piece Of Advice From Raoul Pal As He Takes Over Twitter: 'Society Will Break Apart If AI Proliferates'
Economist Raoul Pal on Friday took to Twitter to discuss the need for content moderation and the perils of relying solely on artificial intelligence, or AI. We need blockchain ID and content authentication urgently, Pal said. Incidentally, Elon Musk, suggested after taking over Twitter, Inc. TWTR the social media platform...
Elon Musk Reportedly Brings Tesla Engineers Into Twitter Office To Scrutinize Codes After Takeover
Elon Musk has reportedly asked Tesla Inc TSLA engineers to assess Twitter Inc's TWTR internal codes as he begins his makeover of the microblogging firm after closing a $44 billion buyout. What Happened: Tesla engineers visited Twitter's San Francisco headquarters on Thursday and reviewed the codes to assess what the...
