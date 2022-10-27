TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Better Evidence Council, which had its first meeting on September 23rd 2022 brings together leaders from public, private, non-profit and academic sectors to strengthen Canada's evidence ecosystem. Established by the non-profit evidence-generation firm Blueprint, the Better Evidence Council will advise Blueprint to help improve the lives of Canadians. They will do this by contributing to the systems-change needed to ensure that policy, programs, and services respond to, and learn from, what people in Canada want and need.

