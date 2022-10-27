Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: Is Zuckerberg’s $100B metaverse experiment doomed to fail?
Not everyone is convinced that Mark Zuckerberg’s massive metaverse experiment is a good idea. Since Facebook rebranded to Meta in 2021, the social media giant’s focus has increasingly shifted to connecting the digital and physical worlds through augmented reality. However, a shareholder of the company recently issued a letter to the CEO calling the metaverse investment “super-sized and terrifying.”
trading-education.com
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu Whales Are Buying In 2023
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu Whales Are Buying In 2023 - Our Picks. Here’s a rundown of the top 5 cryptos Shiba Inu whales are buying in 2023. Explore more about each coin in the coming section. Polkadot - The crypto aims to connect blockchains. Cardano - One of...
thecoinrise.com
Elizabeth Warren seeks info from financial agencies on crypto industry ‘revolving door’
Elizabeth Ann Warren, former law professor, questioned the regulators that how long a person is restricted from pursuing employment in a sector they have regulated, through a letter “Clarify Stance on Crypto Hires” with a request of a response by November 7. On October 24, the letter concerning...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum sets record ETH short liquidations, wiping out $500 billion in 2 days
Ether (ETH) is setting liquidation records this week as a comparatively modest price uptick reveals how bearish the market has become. Data from on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant confirmed that United States dollar-denominated short liquidations hit a new all-time high on Oct. 25. Two days, half a billion dollars of ETH...
Digital Yuan Transactions Pass $14B While US Debates Digital Dollar
Chinese citizens have spent more than $14 billion worth of digital yuan, the People’s Bank of China said last week. That represented 360 million transactions made at some 5.6 million merchants in 15 provinces who now support the central bank digital currency (CBDC), formally called e-CNY or digital renminbi, the PBoC said in a release.
zycrypto.com
Ripple’s XRP Hits Remarkable Decentralization Milestone As SEC Lawsuit Heads For Conclusion
XRP holders have a good reason to be cheerful. Distributed ledger startup Ripple now holds less than half of the total XRP supply in its wallets — a huge milestone in the company’s efforts to distance itself from the cryptocurrency in order to “desecuritize” it as the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit approaches final ruling.
CoinTelegraph
Here is why strong post-Merge fundamentals could benefit Ethereum price
The shift of the Ethereum blockchain to a proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol opened new opportunities for developers and investors to explore, including the burning of Ether (ETH). Now, Ethereum transactions are validated through staking rather than mining. Staking impacts the supply and price dynamics of Ether in ways that are different...
CoinTelegraph
Binance may form a team to support Twitter’s blockchain efforts
According to reports on Oct. 28, crypto exchange Binance intends to create a team to work on crypto and blockchain solutions for Twitter, following the acquisition of the social media company by tech billionaire Elon Musk. The development came hours after Binance’s founder and CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, confirmed that...
CFPB Eyes Open Banking’s Data Rules and ‘New Regulatory Approach’
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is facing legal challenges to its very structure and its reach — and where it gets it funding. But for now, at least, the rulemaking (or something like it) continues, shaping consumer finance, competition, open banking and data sharing. CFPB Director Rohit Chopra...
invezz.com
Manta Network set for crypto’s largest trusted setup event with 5,000 participants
Manta Network's trusted setup event with over 5,000 keys generated put the protocol on track for ZKP history. Manta Network's trusted setup ceremony is for the launch of the privacy payments network MantaPay. Zcash, Tornado Cash and Aleo also had trusted setup events. Manta Network, a Polkadot parachain leveraging zkSNARK...
CoinTelegraph
CFTC commissioner compares crypto contagion risk to 2008 financial crisis
Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Christy Goldsmith Romero has pointed to the collapse of the Terra ecosystem and its flow-on effects as an example of how contagion risks within crypto markets are similar to those experienced by the traditional financial (TradFi) system during the global financial crisis (GFC) of 2008.
coingeek.com
Western Union files trademark applications as it seeks to foray into digital asset sector
Multinational financial services company Western Union may be turning towards virtual currencies in the future, gleaning from the firm’s recent trademark applications. On October 18, Western Union filed three trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), with most filings leaning in the Web3 space. Michael Kondoudis, a patent attorney, tweeted that the nature of the filings by Western Union indicates that the company could be making a play in issuing its own digital tokens and maintaining digital currency wallets.
crowdfundinsider.com
OCC Announces Office of Financial Technology
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency recently announced it will “establish an Office of Financial Technology early next year to bolster the agency’s expertise and ability to adapt to a rapidly changing banking landscape.”. The Office of Financial Technology will “build on and incorporate the Office...
CoinTelegraph
Fidelity report shows resilience to crypto winter, huge adoption gap among investors
Fidelity Digital Assets released its annual study on institutional investment in digital assets on Oct. 27. Digital asset fundamentals remain strong despite headwinds, the study concludes, but adoption remains highly uneven among different types of investors. In its survey of 1,052 institutional investors in Asia, Europe and the United States,...
CoinTelegraph
Binance wired $500M to back Musk’s Twitter takeover — CZ
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao says the company followed through with a $500 million commitment to back Elon Musk’s high-profile Twitter takeover. Musk reportedly sealed the deal on Oct. 27, with a handful of Twitter executives escorted to the door as the new owner of the social media platform cleaned house.
CoinTelegraph
Axelar partners with Polygon to deliver cross-chain communication to Polygon Supernets
Cross-chain platform Axelar has announced a partnership with Polygon to deliver secure cross-chain communications to Polygon Supernets. The company said that Axelar’s partnership with Polygon will serve as infrastructure for an interoperable internet of dedicated Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchains powered by Polygon Edge. Speaking with Cointelegraph, Sergey Gorbunov,...
A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency
Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
Comments / 0