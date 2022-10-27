Read full article on original website
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Two Wausau Voters Receive 2020 Ballots
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Election officials in Wausau confirmed that two voters received incorrect ballots during in-person, absentee voting at City Hall this week. WAOW TV reports that the voters got ballots for the 2020 Presidental election instead of this year’s mid-term. City Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde acknowledged the...
WSAW
Aspirus remains in-network for Security Health Plan
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Security Health Plan recently became aware that some of its members recently received a letter from Aspirus that could be interpreted that Aspirus would no longer be an in-network provider for their health plan as of Jan. 1, 2023. “We apologize for the confusion and would...
WSAW
Farmers Market of Wausau explains why some vendors don’t grow all of the produce they sell
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday will be the last day to shop at the Farmers Market of Wausau. The market brings many people out each season, but some are beginning to question the products being sold. A Facebook user posted a question in the Ask Wausau group asking where the...
WSAW
Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pink mansion at 1314 Grand Avenue is a revered part of Wausau history. “The building was originally built in 1894. It was built at 1210 Grand Avenue which is about 3 blocks to the north and was moved here in 1981,” said owner Adam Doede.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Changes Coming To Local Girl Scout Organization
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU)– A long-running Girl Scout office in Marathon County will soon see some changes. Several offices and camps are closing across central Wisconsin, but the organization is also looking to bring in new locations and experiences for the girls involved. A release from the Girl Scouts...
wausautimes.com
Area drug task force yields federal convictionsMeth found in Stevens Point, Oshkosh
WAUSAU – An Arizona man has been sentenced in federal court on charges of running drugs and drug proceeds through portions of central and eastern Wisconsin. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, says Levi Bagne, 31, of Buckeye, AZ, was sentenced Oct. 18 by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 16 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine and money laundering. Bagne pleaded guilty to the charges May 24. According to the sentencing memo issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bagne’s drug-trafficking operation was “one of the largest methamphetamine conspiracies seen in the Western District of Wisconsin in recent memory.”
Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin
There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
wpr.org
Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states
About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Leaf Removal Delayed By Equipment Damage
WAUSAU, WI(WAOW TV-WSAU) — There’s basically the same amount of leaves on the ground compared to the last year, but it looks like more because of delays in cleaning them off the street. The city of Wausau uses a mini-loader and baler to clean up the leaves throughout...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
UPDATED: Missing Wausau Woman Found
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAU-WAOW) — A Wausau woman going to school in the nation’s capital has been reported missing, and police are investigating. Taylor Hackel, a Newman Catholic Schools graduate, was last seen on Monday in Washington D.C. She was reported missing Wednesday by the DC Metro Police. The...
stevenspoint.news
Portage County offering free hope kits
PORTAGE COUNTY – With the rise in substances containing fentanyl, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Portage County Health and Human Services (PCHHS) are warning parents this Halloween weekend to be mindful of “rainbow fentanyl.”. PCHHS said that rainbow fentanyl are “fentanyl pills and powder that come in...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Another Drug Takeback Day Coming on Saturday
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Law enforcement and medical providers are encouraging everyone to go through their medicine cabinet this Saturday on Drug Takeback Day. “It is a day for people to bring in their unused or unwanted medications to drug collection sites across America,” said Andrea Modlin, a clinical pharmacist with Aspirus Wausau. “Too often, unused or expired medications find their way into the wrong hands, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose or abuse.”
Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor
A Catholic priest in central Wisconsin has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor that happened several decades ago. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the allegation against Monsignor Mark Pierce surfaced last week. La Crosse Bishop William Callahan says Pierce was told of the accusation, placed on a leave of absence and relieved from ministerial duties. No details about the allegation were released. Pierce has led the St. Michael Parish and the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau. Pierce announced his resignation and issued an apology in a statement read Sunday at several area churches. The Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests says Callahan should use his position to seek out others who may have been abused by Pierce.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Charges Filed Against Wausau Man After September Manhunt
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Charges were filed Thursday against a Wausau man who was the subject of a manhunt in Chippewa County in September. Chad Myszka faces seven felonies and two misdemeanors after leading police on a high-speed chase, then crashing into two vehicles on Highway 29. One person involved in the crash was hospitalized with multiple broken bones.
WEAU-TV 13
Chase & manhunt suspect charged in Chippewa County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The man accused of leading law enforcement officers on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy 29 in Chippewa County in September, is charged. 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau was arrested in September in Marathon County. Multiple charges were filed in Chippewa County on October 27, including eluding an officer, five counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of hit and run and one count of hit and run involving injury.
wearegreenbay.com
Lanes reopen on WIS 26 in Winnebago County, crash cleared
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 26 in Winnebago County. WisDOT reports that the crash is cleared and all lanes are open at this time. Crash in Winnebago County closes southbound lanes on WIS 26. THURSDAY,...
wwisradio.com
Rural Tomah 15 Year-Old Arrested
A 15 year old was arrested Thursday night after allegedly firing shots and a nearly five hour standoff, near a rural Tomah residence. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 6:00. As deputies arrived the youth fired several shots, one of which struck a neighboring residence. Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Team personnel from the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit assisted at the scene. After several hours of ineffective communications, tactical team personnel delivered pepper spray into the residence and the youth surrendered without further incident.
Shawano County authorities release more information on bonfire investigation
"This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter."
wearegreenbay.com
The Neenah Animal Shelter needs your help with overpopulation of kittens
(WFRV) – They are bursting at the seams with kitten cuteness!. The Neenah Animal Shelter visited Local 5 Live along with some very special guests with how you can help their overpopulation right now, whether that means providing a forever home for an animal or becoming a foster. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Texas, Wisconsin both mourn an officer killed in the line of duty
CARROLLTON, Texas (WBAY) - Two cities -- one in Texas, the other in Northeast Wisconsin -- are mourning a fallen police officer. Steve Nothem, who was originally from Kiel and was on the Grand Chute police force, was laid to rest Thursday just outside of Dallas. Officer Nothem came to...
