ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NHL roundup: Ilya Sorokin, Isles shut out Rangers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ij7eY_0ioFq0rh00

Kyle Palmieri scored twice and Ilya Sorokin stopped all 41 shots he faced for the New York Islanders, who beat the rival New York Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday in Elmont, N.Y.

Josh Bailey scored in the third period for the Islanders, who snapped a three-game losing streak. The goals were the first of the season for both Palmieri and Bailey. Adam Pelech and Jean-Gabriel Pageau contributed two assists apiece.

Sorokin, who improved to 3-1-0 against the Rangers, recorded his 11th career shutout and first since beating the Montreal Canadiens on April 15.

Jaroslav Halak, who played for the Islanders from 2014-15 through 2017-18, made 26 saves for the Rangers, who have lost four straight.

Oilers 3, Blues 1

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his 200th career goal to lift visiting Edmonton over St. Louis.

Jesse Puljujarvi and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers, who won their second straight game, and Stuart Skinner made 37 saves. The Blues defeated the Oilers 2-0 in Edmonton four days earlier.

Ryan O’Reilly scored for the Blues, who lost their second straight game. Jordan Binnington stopped 25 of 27 shots.

Lightning 4, Ducks 2

Brandon Hagel tallied a tiebreaking, power-play goal late in the third period as Tampa Bay won at Anaheim.

Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and an assist and Nikita Kucherov and Nicholas Paul scored for the Lightning, who won for the fourth time in eight games. Victor Hedman had two assists, and Brian Elliott made 19 saves for the win.

Troy Terry posted a goal and an assist for the Ducks, and Trevor Zegras found the net. Dmitry Kulikov notched an assist for his 200th NHL point. John Gibson stopped 26 of 29 shots, but Anaheim lost its sixth straight game (0-5-1).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Jim Montgomery Gives Update On Status Of Injured David Krejci

The Bruins still aren’t in the clear yet when it comes to the seriousness of David Krejci’s injury, which will most certainly have Boston fans holding their breath. Krejci exited early from Thursday’s 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings in the second period after taking a high stick from Michael Rasmussen to the top of the helmet. Krejci did not travel with the Bruins for their road tilt Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the NHL Department of Player Safety handed down a suspension to Rasmussen for the incident.
BOSTON, MA
Syracuse.com

Toronto Marlies down Syracuse Crunch, 4-3, in overtime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Alex Barre-Boulet scored back-to-back goals to help the Syracuse Crunch rally back and force overtime, but they eventually fell to the Toronto Marlies, 4-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch now sit at 1-2-1-2 on the season and 0-1-1-0 in the six-game season...
SYRACUSE, NY
NHL

Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks

DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Depth Problems Deepened by Chytil Injury

The New York Rangers’ third-line center came off the ice early after attempting to skate during practice Friday, his attempt to return quickly from a shoulder to the head last weekend apparently a failure in what can only be described as a big blow for the struggling Blueshirts. Should...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut

TEMPE, Ariz. — (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes were greeted by a sea of mullets, the NHL's smallest arena filled with fans revved up for a new season. The Coyotes got the party off to a great start with two energy-boosting goals. The Winnipeg Jets pulled the plug in overtime.
fantasypros.com

Sam Montembeault to start Thursday versus Sabres

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault will start Thursday's game versus the Buffalo Sabres. (Marc Denis on Twitter) It's a rare night off for Jake Allen as Montembeault makes his third start of the season. He's been solid across his first two appearances, turning in a 2.48 GAA and .912 Sv%, but he's also the owner of a career 3.50 GAA and .892 Sv% across 65 regular-season contests. He'll take on a Sabres team that surprisingly ranks fourth in overall offense.
BUFFALO, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy