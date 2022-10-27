ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

magnoliareporter.com

Artificial intelligence programmer in ag tech named ABI New Investigator of the Year

A major intersection of agriculture and technology today is in artificial intelligence and machine learning to process massive amounts of data from those quadcopters buzzing over crop fields. Operating multi-spectral and thermal cameras on drones is one thing, but programming computers to use that data to figure out complex agricultural...
5NEWS

Market experts discuss NWA housing affordability issue

ARKANSAS, USA — In their diversity report, the Northwest Arkansas Council says that an average of 30 new people are moving to the region every day. Experts explained that this growth is putting a strain on our housing market with a low supply of houses in the area. The...
BENTONVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Long-term Arkansas soil health study shows benefits of carbon sequestration

Just because microbes work faster in the heat and humidity of the South does not necessarily mean farmers in Arkansas cannot take advantage of them to help sequester carbon from crop residue and build soil health over time. Soil scientists with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station say the common Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

U.S. Department of Transportation announces $6 million for Arkansas port project

Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $6 million to fund a project in Arkansas to improve port facilities. The money, totaling $6,412,652, will fund two components of the Helena Harbor Transportation Enhancement Development Project. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, improvements include the...
HELENA, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas DHS preparing for new community-based health initiatives

The Arkansas Department of Human Services is preparing to roll out new public health services as part of ARHOME, the state’s Medicaid expansion program. DHS officials say they soon expect to receive approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for their Life360 HOME initiative to provide more services to populations most at risk of negative health outcomes.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s laws that restrict absentee ballot distribution by […]
ARKANSAS STATE
cenlanow.com

Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown. Currently, the state’s law prohibits an employer from from discriminating against an employee or applicant if they’re...
ARKANSAS STATE
southerntrippers.com

10 Best Resorts In Arkansas You Must Visit

If you are planning a stay in The Natural State, these incredible resorts in Arkansas should be on your radar! Enjoying the stunning natural beauty of Arkansas is easy and relaxing when staying at one of the best Arkansas vacation resorts. You may be interested in a city stay, or...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

History of Arkansas ballot initiatives explores 50%, 60% threshold of Issue 2

Voters are casting ballots for and against Issue 2, which would raise the threshold for passage of proposed constitutional amendments and citizen-led initiated acts from 50% to 60%. Issue 2, which was proposed by the Arkansas General Assembly, would require the 60% threshold for legislative-referred or citizen-initiated proposed constitutional amendments...
ARKANSAS STATE

