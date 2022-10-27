Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Artificial intelligence programmer in ag tech named ABI New Investigator of the Year
A major intersection of agriculture and technology today is in artificial intelligence and machine learning to process massive amounts of data from those quadcopters buzzing over crop fields. Operating multi-spectral and thermal cameras on drones is one thing, but programming computers to use that data to figure out complex agricultural...
Market experts discuss NWA housing affordability issue
ARKANSAS, USA — In their diversity report, the Northwest Arkansas Council says that an average of 30 new people are moving to the region every day. Experts explained that this growth is putting a strain on our housing market with a low supply of houses in the area. The...
magnoliareporter.com
Long-term Arkansas soil health study shows benefits of carbon sequestration
Just because microbes work faster in the heat and humidity of the South does not necessarily mean farmers in Arkansas cannot take advantage of them to help sequester carbon from crop residue and build soil health over time. Soil scientists with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station say the common Arkansas...
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
Low Mississippi River levels cause problems for Arkansas farmers
The Mississippi River levels are very low due to lack of rainfall and severe drought. It is creating quite the problem for Arkansas farmers.
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
KHBS
U.S. Department of Transportation announces $6 million for Arkansas port project
Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $6 million to fund a project in Arkansas to improve port facilities. The money, totaling $6,412,652, will fund two components of the Helena Harbor Transportation Enhancement Development Project. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, improvements include the...
Arkansas has one of the highest child poverty rates in the nation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report that was released by the US Census Bureau has shown that Arkansas has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. Some local organizations have been working to improve the lives of Arkansas families. At Our House, the staff has...
magnoliareporter.com
UAMS receives $5 million grant to reduce disparities in maternal and infant health
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) received a five-year, $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to improve maternal health care in Arkansas. The funding from Health Resources and Services Administration will help increase access to maternal and obstetrics care in rural...
KATV
'It's heartbreaking:' Mississippi River low levels cause Arkansas farmers to struggle
Little Rock (KATV) — The low river levels along the Mississippi River are creating major problems for farmers around the state. On Tuesday the Arkansas Farm Bureau released a report detailing the commodity and agricultural impact of those low water levels. The report comes from two economists at Arkansas...
KATV
Central Arkansas Water will draw down Lake Maumelle water levels to address plant species
Little Rock (KATV) — Changes to Lake Maumelle are creating a lot of issues for boaters who frequently fish at at Westrock Marina. Rave Lawson is the watershed protection manager with Central Arkansas Water. She told KATV they discovered a plant species in the lake that can be harmful to its drinking supply source.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas DHS preparing for new community-based health initiatives
The Arkansas Department of Human Services is preparing to roll out new public health services as part of ARHOME, the state’s Medicaid expansion program. DHS officials say they soon expect to receive approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for their Life360 HOME initiative to provide more services to populations most at risk of negative health outcomes.
Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
Arkansas Problem Gambling Council to be treatment provider for citizens with gambling disorders
The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council will officially start working next week as the Arkansas Racing Commission's provider of treatment, educational and other treatment services, for Arkansans with gambling disorders.
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s laws that restrict absentee ballot distribution by […]
5newsonline.com
Rain showers moving north into Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast October 28, 2022
On-and-off rain showers are moving north to bring a wet weekend to Arkansas and Oklahoma. Generally near or under an inch of rainfall is expected.
cenlanow.com
Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown. Currently, the state’s law prohibits an employer from from discriminating against an employee or applicant if they’re...
southerntrippers.com
10 Best Resorts In Arkansas You Must Visit
If you are planning a stay in The Natural State, these incredible resorts in Arkansas should be on your radar! Enjoying the stunning natural beauty of Arkansas is easy and relaxing when staying at one of the best Arkansas vacation resorts. You may be interested in a city stay, or...
ualrpublicradio.org
History of Arkansas ballot initiatives explores 50%, 60% threshold of Issue 2
Voters are casting ballots for and against Issue 2, which would raise the threshold for passage of proposed constitutional amendments and citizen-led initiated acts from 50% to 60%. Issue 2, which was proposed by the Arkansas General Assembly, would require the 60% threshold for legislative-referred or citizen-initiated proposed constitutional amendments...
