ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta cardiologist named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year

By Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCGcF_0ioFnuAD00

An Atlanta cardiologist has been named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year.

Steve Sigman, M.D. — a cardiologist at Piedmont Heart Buckhead, as well as a director of nuclear cardiology for Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and the Piedmont Heart Institute — received the award for his efforts in delivering high-quality patient care to patients in the Atlanta-area and surrounding communities, according to a Piedmont Heart press release.

“We’re very proud to name Dr. Sigman as Piedmont Heart’s Physician of the Year,” said Charles L. Brown III, M.D., CEO of Piedmont’s Physician Enterprise.

“The positive difference he’s made in the lives of the patients he cares for is clear in the remarkable feedback received from his many patients and his peers. His efforts to help each patient’s specific needs often go above and beyond his usual duties as a cardiologist, making him very deserving of this recognition.”

Dr. Sigman was presented with the award at Piedmont Heart’s annual physician retreat.

Each year, the cardiovascular organization recognizes one Piedmont Heart physician who best exemplifies and demonstrates the organization’s vision and culture. Nominees of the award are nominated by their peers.

Along with Dr. Sigman, the two other nominees that were finalists for the award were Ashish Bhimani, M.D., and Ryan Crisel, M.D.

For more information about Piedmont Heart Institute, click here .

The post Atlanta cardiologist named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Andrew Young, McGraw Hill link for HBCU scholarship program

ATLANTA — A new scholarship program for students at historically black colleges and universities bears the name of former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young. Young, along with Georgia legislators, civil rights leaders, students and others gathered Friday on the steps of the Woodruff Library at Atlanta University Center to celebrate the creation of the new Andrew Young HBCU Scholarship program.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta receives 10-acre land donation for mental health center

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta expects to soon open a medical center dedicated to pediatric behavioral and mental health. David and Helen Zalik and their foundation, The Zalik Foundation, have agreed to donate roughly 10 acres of land, including two office buildings, to Children’s in a transaction that is expected to close later this year, according […] The post Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta receives 10-acre land donation for mental health center appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Wellstar Health System  welcomes new surgeon

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Wellstar Health System recently welcomed a new doctor and surgeon at its Orthopedics and Sports Medicine practice on Upper Hembree Road in Alpharetta. Officials with the hospital system said Dr. Eric Kiskaddon, a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, recently joined the Alpharetta practice after years of practice and research in the orthopedic field.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Mayor says finding new operator for Atlanta Medical Center a priority

Wellstar Health System’s closure of Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1 will not only hurt the many low-income people it has served for decades but will also be a burden on those who can afford to pay for healthcare, according to Mayor Andre Dickens.  Dickens made the comment to a crowd of hundreds at his […] The post Mayor says finding new operator for Atlanta Medical Center a priority appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Is Atlanta Worth It?

I moved to Atlanta from Brooklyn, New York in 2006 and realized early on that there was no place in America like it. From the food to the cost of living to the entertainment options to the music scene to, well everything. Atlanta is a unique slice of Americana that has been the scene of […] The post  Is Atlanta Worth It? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

CAC raises $320,000 through Vintage Affair fundraiser

More than $320,000 was raised through the 20th annual Vintage Affair fundraiser on Oct. 22 for the Community Assistance Center. The “party with a purpose” held at Mercedes-Benz USA headquarters benefitted benefiting the CAC’s mission of preventing hunger and homelessness in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. It featured an Oktoberfest theme, with German-style food and music, […] The post CAC raises $320,000 through Vintage Affair fundraiser appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
beckersasc.com

Woolfson Eye Institute converts Georgia practice

Woolfson Eye Institute acquired a Snellville, Ga., general ophthalmology practice that is now being converted into a referral center for surgical and ophthalmic care. The institute acquired the practice last year but just opened its referral center on Oct. 24, according to an Oct. 27 press release from Woolfson. The...
SNELLVILLE, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Venerable funeral home announces $6 million expansion, renovation

Deana Levett, a vice president with Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, called the planned $6 million expansion and renovation of the funeral home’s signature facility on Flat Shoals Parkway in South DeKalb County “our gift to the community.”. “The families of South DeKalb and...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantafi.com

10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Worth Knowing: JROTC builds character, not recruits

Thanks to the intrusion of technology and the pandemic, being a teenager in America has never been harder. Luckily, there’s an antidote – Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, more commonly known as JROTC.  JROTC is a federal high school program, with each school affiliating with a single branch of the armed forces. Unlike ROTC, the […] The post Worth Knowing: JROTC builds character, not recruits appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

What is the state of COVID in Cobb County and Georgia over the past week?

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday October 26, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

Only in Cartersville: The best small-town weekend getaway in Georgia

Whether you’re after a romantic retreat or planning to bring the whole family, a weekend getaway in Cartersville, Georgia will exceed all of your expectations! Located north of Atlanta on I-75, this charming small town has a big personality and promises distinctive dining options, trendy shops, a spectacular historic downtown, a great live music scene and numerous recreational opportunities at and near Lake Allatoona. Cartersville is also home to world-class museums such as the Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum, both of which have earned Smithsonian Affiliate status.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Narcity USA

8 Celebrities Who Call Atlanta Home With Palatial Mansions

It’s well known that Atlanta is the reigning Hollywood of the South, so no surprise that a-list musicians, actors, athletes, influencers are continuing to abandon their California abodes for greener pastures in Georgia. What attracts these celebrities? It may be the enviable tax cuts for film and entertainment projects,...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Olu Amoda awarded the prestigious Hudgens Prize

Sculptor Olu Amoda has been awarded this year’s Hudgens Prize. The prize comes with a cash award of $50,000 and a solo exhibition at the Jacqueline Casey Hudgens Center for Art and Learning in 2023. “I would like to congratulate the other finalists for their exquisite body of work. The Hudgens Prize finalists’ exhibition’s strength […] The post Olu Amoda awarded the prestigious Hudgens Prize appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DULUTH, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

UPDATE: MARTA confirms Collie Greenwood as new GM/CEO

The MARTA Board of Directors has confirmed Collie Greenwood as the transit agency’s new general manager and chief executive officer. “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity,” Greenwood in a statement. “I love transit and have known since my days of driving a bus how vital it is to people and their communities. I am […] The post UPDATE: MARTA confirms Collie Greenwood as new GM/CEO appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy